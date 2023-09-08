Charlize Theron is not living in regret over some of her past fashion choices.

The actress, 48, says that when she reflects on her style, there are “very few” — if any — looks she views with regret.

“I feel like there shouldn’t be any faux pas,” Theron tells PEOPLE while attending a cocktail party celebrating two new lines of the Breitling Navitimer collection at New York City’s Classic Car Club on Wednesday. “I really feel like if you just go by how you feel and how much you love it, then it's not a faux pas.”

Though she’s confident in her choices, she admits that she’s aware that the public might not always agree with her sartorial sense.

“I mean, there are a lot of dresses that I know people didn't like, but I'm like, I looked at myself in the mirror that night and I was feeling myself," she says.

While she admits it might “sound super cocky” to say she lives free of fashion regrets, Theron has one person to thank for the confidence: her longtime stylist, Leslie Fremar.

“I feel like I’ve been so spoiled,” she says of the celebrity stylist, who she’s worked with “for a really long time.”

She adds: “Man, I am a lucky girl. She’s stuck with me whether she likes it or not.”

Charlize Theron wears a jaw-dropping Givenchy look, and a stunning Brietling watch, at the watchmaker's grand opening of its Meatpacking boutique in New York City on Wednesday. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

At Wednesday’s New York Fashion Week event — which the Fast X actress called a “pearl’s night out” on Instagram — Theron wore a Givenchy look featuring a delicate — and daring — pearl bodice top and a long black satin skirt. The sleeveless pearl top featured a high neckline and three drop strings of pearls that lengthened the South African actress’ slim figure even further.

She topped off the look with an oversized black blazer and a pair of flat black sandals.

“Congrats to my @breitling family on your latest boutique opening in the Meatpacking district! Thanks for having me along to celebrate - such a fun night,” she wrote on Instagram of the event as she shared another close-up photo of the pearl bodice, and a mirror selfie from later in the night.

She completed her look with a piece from the brand’s new line in its Navitimer collection. Wearing an Automatic 36 with a two-tone — silver and rose gold — bracelet, and a watch face featuring a mother of pearl dial and diamonds on the hour markers (retail $9,650), Theron perfectly elevated her elegant look.

Charlize Theron on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Fast X' in Rome in May 2023. Getty

The Oscar winner has worked with the luxury Swiss watchmaker before. In Nov. 2021, she attended another gathering in the Big Apple as a member of Breitling's Spotlight Squad, meant to connect women with the brand.

She and ballet dancer Misty Copeland were on hand then for the reopening of Breitling’s New York flagship store on Madison Avenue.

Copeland was in attendance at Wednesday’s event once again, as she and Theron celebrated the watch brand’s newest Manhattan storefront in the Meatpacking district.

During a Q&A session moderated by journalist Cindi Leive during the event, both Copeland, 40, and Theron reflected on how significant a role dance has played in their lives — and in how they shaped their identities.

Copeland said of the sport: "It allowed me to see this incredible creativity and finding my voice and using my body as a tool to navigate through life."

For Theron, dance helped her understand the value of hard work. "I think dance really teaches you that from a very young age. You're stuck in a room with a bunch of other kids who, they want to do exactly the same thing you want to do, and you have to figure out a way to kind of stand out and get yourself to the front. And it's not easy."