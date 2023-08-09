Charlize Theron Celebrates 'Best Birthday Ever' at Taylor Swift Eras Tour with Her Daughters

Charlize Theron made her 48th birthday a family affair!

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the actress shared that she and her daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 11, attended Taylor Swift's latest stop on the Eras Tour in honor of the celebratory occasion. The mom of two shared a clip from the event alongside the caption, "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!! We had such a great f------ time 💃."

The clip showcased the trio laughing and smiling as they danced along to Swift's performance of the track "Shake It Off" from her 2014 album, 1989.

August and Jackson were seen wearing concert apparel that included the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Beige T-Shirt and the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Washed Blue Sweatshirt. Theron matched her daughter's casual style by wearing an oversized white t-shirt, blazer, jeans, and brown hat.

The actress received a mix of celebratory messages and praise for her parenting style in the comment section. One of her 7.5 million Instagram followers wrote, "Awesome you took your girls!! Definitely, the cool mom. 😊👏🏽❤️." Another commented, "I’m so happy to know u had such a good bday, u deserve all happiness and love 😭🖤🫶🏼❤️‍🩹."

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The comment section also included messages from other celebrities. "😂😂This is great…," Piers Morgan wrote. "It was incredible!!!!! And yes! Happy Birthday!!!!!!" Michelle Monaghan added.

Theron and her daughters have had a close relationship throughout her career in Hollywood. She told PEOPLE in 2020, "Sometimes I'll say, 'Mommy just needs a moment. Can I just have a moment?' Then my little one will say, 'Are you in a timeout?' And I'll say, 'Yes, Mom is in a timeout. I need a second just to reflect on myself.' "

Other famous families that have made Swift's tour a highly anticipated event include Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who took their 8-year-old daughter Brooklyn to a performance, and New Girl alum Max Greenfield. The actor attended Friday's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with his wife, Tess Sanchez, and their two kids.

"We'd been waiting for about a year to go to it, and it lived up to everything," Greenfield told PEOPLE at the MPTF NextGen Summer Party. "It was the best vibe ever."

