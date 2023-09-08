Charlize Theron Captures Casual Elegance During New York City Outing — See the Pics

The 'Bombshell' actress looked effortlessly chic in Dior during her outing in the Big Apple on Thursday

By
Published on September 8, 2023 09:39AM EDT
Charlize Theron NYFW New York Fashion Week 09 07 23
Charlize Theron on Sept. 7, 2023, in SoHo, New York City. Photo:

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Charlize Theron is defining casual elegance during this year's New York Fashion Week.

While snapped out on Thursday night, the Fast X star, 48, shined in a navy sweater and multi-strand pearl choker, paired with an ankle-length midnight blue dress.

The actress's short hair was worn in a sleek style tucked behind her ears as she smiled for the camera in the city's SoHo neighborhood.

Additionally, Theron shared some playful mirror selfies in her glamorous look, holding a martini in one of her pics posted on Instagram and simply captioning the hotel-suite series, "@dior."

The Dior spokesperson also included a group shot with her hair and makeup team ahead of her night out, holding a white clutch by the French fashion house to complete her ensemble.

Charlize Theron instagram NYFW New York Fashion Week Dior 08 07 23
Charlize Theron during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7, 2023.

Charlize Theron/Instagram

On Wednesday, Theron was photographed in a Givenchy pearl-embossed with an oversized black blazer and a black silk maxi skirt while attending the grand opening of Breitling's Meatpacking Boutique in New York City.

Pairing her mid-week look with black flat sandals, the Oscar winner even cut the ribbon to celebrate the business opening its doors.

Theron also shared her "outfit of the day" on Instagram, minus the black jacket.

"Pearl’s night out ✨," she wrote in the caption.

As for her latest hair look, the Bombshell actress has been rocking a short bob with soft waves and fuller eyebrows — but that wasn't always the case.

Theron's thin eyebrows were the height of 1990s glam, with countless women ripping out photos of her pencil-thin arches to take to their stylists to get a similar look.

While speaking with InStyle last month, the style chameleon admitted her one beauty regret was "hands down, the thin eyebrows in the '90s."

And though it was more than two decades ago, "I'm still recovering from that,” Theron admitted.

