Charlize Theron Wears Gorgeous Pearl Embossed Top: 'Pearl's Night Out'

Charlize Theron stepped out in style!

On Wednesday, Theron was photographed attending the grand opening of Breitling's Meatpacking Boutique in New York City. The Atomic Blonde actress wore a gorgeous pearl embossed top to celebrate the special occasion.

Her stunning sheer top was paired with an oversized black blazer and a silk black maxi skirt. The Oscar winner, 48, tied in an element of casual comfort with flat black sandals as she posed for photographs on the red carpet before cutting the ribbon to celebrate the business opening its doors.

Theron also shared a photo of the look on Instagram without the black jacket. "Pearl’s night out ✨," she wrote.

Charlize Theron (C) attends the grand opening of Breitling's Meatpacking boutique on September 06, 2023 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Theron has worked with the luxury Swiss watchmaking company before. In November 2021, The Old Guard star attended another gathering in the Big Apple as a member of Breitling's Spotlight Squad, meant to connect women with the brand.

For the fall event, Theron and ballet dancer Misty Copeland were on hand for the reopening of Breitling’s New York flagship store. While there, they spoke before guests about topics including representation, the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.

Theron wore a similar outfit while attending the flagship event — going for a lightly colored silk dress underneath an oversized black blazer with her signature blonde tresses.

Misty Copeland and Charlize Theron attend the Breitling Madison Avenue Grand Opening on November 18, 2021 at Breitling Madison Avenue in New York City. Getty

“Not only do these fierce women put the spotlight on the stage but these self-made philanthropists also use their success to help and empower others,” Breitling previously said of its Spotlight Squad, which also includes Chinese actress Yao Chen.

“From dance to modeling, to becoming a globally renowned actress, Charlize Theron overcame a childhood plagued by poverty and violence,” the brand said of the star.

“She not only defied Hollywood cast-typing by taking on highly physical and controversial roles, but she even founded the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project in 2007 to fight against HIV/AIDS in her home country of South Africa,” they added.

In 2018, Theron was featured in an ad campaign for Breitling alongside Brad Pitt. The gig sparked dating rumors that were later dismissed.

A source told PEOPLE that the two weren’t romantically involved after they met while shooting an ad for Breitling with Adam Driver in 2018.

Pitt, 59, and Theron “did a shoot together six months ago. They have not been out together recently, and were never dating. Reports of them being involved romantically are false,” the source said at the time.

Charlize Theron attends the grand opening of Breitling's Meatpacking boutique on September 06, 2023 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

When it comes to her love life, Theron has been an open book.

Last fall, she spoke with Harper's Bazaar for their Process Issue and discussed feeling out of the loop when it came to dating.

"It was just a deep dive into a relationship," she told the magazine while discussing a person she had been getting to know during the pandemic. "And I was just like, I don't know if I wanna. ... I just feel so out of practice."

Back in September 2020, Theron opened up on the topic again. This time while as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show and admitted she was enjoying the single life while raising her two daughters — Jackson Theron, 11, and August Theron, 7.

"I haven't dated anybody for over five years," the Mad Max: Fury Road talent said at the time. "I'm open when friends of mine are like, 'You should go on a date, you should meet this guy.' "

Theron stated that although she was receptive to meeting someone new, she said she felt "like I'm in a place in my life where you have to come with a lot of game."

"Not the kind of game that we think of," she added. "[But] the kind of game where my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better because I just won't accept anything less."