'Charlie's Angels' Costars Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson Reunite During Rare Outing — See the Photo!

The last time Smith and Jackson were photographed together was at the 2006 Emmy Awards alongside Farrah Fawcett

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 10:17AM EDT
Charlies Angels Costars Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson Reunite During Rare Outing
Photo:

Courtesy of Jay D. Schwartz

It was an original Charlie’s Angels reunion!

Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson, who famously costarred in the popular 1970s TV crime drama alongside the late Farrah Fawcett, were photographed together over the weekend at a wedding celebration for Smith’s son Gaston.

Smith, 77, shared a video of the ceremony and afterparty on her Instagram, which featured Gaston and his bride Bonnie along with several other guests including Jackson, whom Smith could be seen talking to at a table. In another shot, the pair got in close together, each putting their elbow on a table behind them as they posed for a wedding photo.

Smith could be seen wearing a shaggy light-green gown, with her blonde bangs styled in a classic flip — reminiscent of the hairstyle worn by her Charlie’s Angels character Kelly Garrett.

Meanwhile, Jackson, 74, opted for more casual attire, with a light-blue shirt, white trousers and a beige blazer over the outfit, plus matching beige flats and sunglasses. 

Charlies Angels Costars Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson Reunite During Rare Outing

Courtesy of Jay D. Schwartz

“There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend! I’m so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness,” Smith captioned her video, which also showed shots of the bride getting ready and the ceremony itself.

Jackson starred as Sabrina Duncan for the first three seasons of Charlie’s Angels, while Fawcett, who died at age 62 in 2009, appeared as Jill Munroe for one season before leaving.

Smith starred in all five seasons of the popular detective series, which ran from 1976 to 1981 and spawned the Charlie’s Angels movies in the 2000s with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore, as well as a more recent film in 2019 starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

While Smith has kept in the public eye following the show's finale, Jackson has stayed relatively out of the spotlight. She last appeared publicly at Fawcett's funeral and, before that, during a Charlie’s Angels reunion at the 58th Emmy Awards in 2006.

Farah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith by the show wing during The 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Farah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith at the 58th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2006.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty 

Smith transitioned her acting career into fashion after the show ended, creating collections for K-Mart, Nordstrom Rack and other stores. She also recently launched a brand-new collection with HSN earlier this year.

And despite Charlie's Angels airing for the last time more than 40 years ago, many of its stars have kept it close to their hearts — including Smith, who snagged a few of her character’s most iconic looks as keepsakes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

As Smith previously told PEOPLE in January, she wishes she had kept even more of her favorite outfits of Kelly's from the show.

"I know my daughter was going to dress up with two friends and be Charlie's Angels in those pink gowns that we wore on the cover of TIME, but we didn't keep the gowns," she said.

But that doesn’t mean her collection is lacking. "I have things that might have to be let out a little that I wore 20 years ago," Smith added. "But they still work because they're classic."

Related Articles
Michelle Yeoh, Wedding Dress, Schiaparelli, Red Carpet
A Look Back at Michelle Yeoh’s Best Schiaparelli Outfits, from Fashion Week to Her Wedding Day
Galia Lahav Spring
Celebrity Wedding Dress Designer Galia Lahav Shares Her Advice for Brides to Find the Perfect Gown (Exclusive)
Kim Richards' daughter is getting married
Kim Richards' Daughter Whitney Davis Marries Luke White in Aspen Wedding with Cowboy Hats Worn by Guests
Shakira watches the action during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain
Shakira Watches the F1 Grand Prix in Spain, Plus Melissa McCarthy at Pride, Machine Gun Kelly and More
Naomi Watts Wedding
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
PSW_Spring23_DenimIcon tout
35 Denim Icons We Will Never Stop Thinking About
Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts wedding
Beanie Feldstein Marries Fiancée Bonnie- Chance Roberts in Hudson Valley Wedding Ceremony
Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein Wedding
Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Post New Photos from His Wedding to Princess Rajwa
Emily Ratajkowski is seen on June 05, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Some Skin in N.Y.C., Plus Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson, Ice Spice and More
Elle Fanning is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival
Elle Fanning Dolls Up in France Ahead of Cannes Film Festival, Plus Jessica Chastain, JoJo Siwa and More
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmZmjzev9V5/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D joancollinsdbe Verified A fabulous Christmas party 🎄🥂🍾🍸 @mark_zunino & @rene_horsch with the beautiful @realjaclynsmith … TV leading ladies of the 80’s! #charliesangels #dynasty #christmas #party #fun #friends #love ❤️ 4h
Joan Collins and Jaclyn Smith Have 'Ladies of the '80s' Reunion at Designer Mark Zunino's Holiday Party
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Jaclyn Smith for her upcoming HSN collection
Jaclyn Smith's New HSN Collection Is All About Classics and Wearability: 'Comfort Is Key'
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (L) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif leave in a convoy following their royal wedding ceremony in Amman
Royal Wedding of the Year! See Photos from Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's Nuptials
Megan Fox
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Usher speaks at the Berklee College of Music 2023 Commencement ceremony
Usher Speaks to Graduates at Berklee College of Music, Plus Hailey Bieber in N.Y.C., Taylor Swift and More