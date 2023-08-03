'Charlie's Angels' Costars Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson Reunite During Rare Outing — See the Photo!

It was an original Charlie’s Angels reunion!

Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson, who famously costarred in the popular 1970s TV crime drama alongside the late Farrah Fawcett, were photographed together over the weekend at a wedding celebration for Smith’s son Gaston.

Smith, 77, shared a video of the ceremony and afterparty on her Instagram, which featured Gaston and his bride Bonnie along with several other guests including Jackson, whom Smith could be seen talking to at a table. In another shot, the pair got in close together, each putting their elbow on a table behind them as they posed for a wedding photo.

Smith could be seen wearing a shaggy light-green gown, with her blonde bangs styled in a classic flip — reminiscent of the hairstyle worn by her Charlie’s Angels character Kelly Garrett.

Meanwhile, Jackson, 74, opted for more casual attire, with a light-blue shirt, white trousers and a beige blazer over the outfit, plus matching beige flats and sunglasses.

Courtesy of Jay D. Schwartz

“There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend! I’m so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness,” Smith captioned her video, which also showed shots of the bride getting ready and the ceremony itself.

Jackson starred as Sabrina Duncan for the first three seasons of Charlie’s Angels, while Fawcett, who died at age 62 in 2009, appeared as Jill Munroe for one season before leaving.

Smith starred in all five seasons of the popular detective series, which ran from 1976 to 1981 and spawned the Charlie’s Angels movies in the 2000s with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore, as well as a more recent film in 2019 starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

While Smith has kept in the public eye following the show's finale, Jackson has stayed relatively out of the spotlight. She last appeared publicly at Fawcett's funeral and, before that, during a Charlie’s Angels reunion at the 58th Emmy Awards in 2006.



Farah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith at the 58th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2006. Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Smith transitioned her acting career into fashion after the show ended, creating collections for K-Mart, Nordstrom Rack and other stores. She also recently launched a brand-new collection with HSN earlier this year.



And despite Charlie's Angels airing for the last time more than 40 years ago, many of its stars have kept it close to their hearts — including Smith, who snagged a few of her character’s most iconic looks as keepsakes.

As Smith previously told PEOPLE in January, she wishes she had kept even more of her favorite outfits of Kelly's from the show.

"I know my daughter was going to dress up with two friends and be Charlie's Angels in those pink gowns that we wore on the cover of TIME, but we didn't keep the gowns," she said.

But that doesn’t mean her collection is lacking. "I have things that might have to be let out a little that I wore 20 years ago," Smith added. "But they still work because they're classic."

