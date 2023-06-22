Charlie Puth Brags About Wearing His Girlfriend’s Clothes While Modeling a Skirt: 'It All Fits'

Puth went Instagram official with girlfriend Brooke Sansone in December

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 11:48AM EDT
Charlie Puth Instagram
Photo:

Charlie Puth/Instagram


Charlie Puth isn’t afraid to trade clothes with girlfriend Brooke Sansone.

The “Light Switch” singer, 31, shared in an Instagram post that he often wears some of Sansone’s clothes, because why not? 

Posting an Instagram carousel of photos and videos throughout his week, he started off by showing a photo he took in his bathroom mirror of him posing while wearing his girlfriend’s white skirt. He wore a gray tank to complete the casual look, and to complete the shot, showed several of Sansone’s products in the vanity below the mirror. 

“The great thing about having a girlfriend is that you can share clothes and it all fits! Also tour…,” he captioned the post.

Charlie Puth Instagram

Charlie Puth/Instagram

Subsequent photos showed him performing at his concert while wearing a leather vest and green pants. He didn’t clarify if either of those clothing items originally belonged to Sansone.

The singer is currently on tour and is set to perform in the U.S. through to July before taking his concert worldwide to Asia and Australia. His next concert date is on Thursday at the Saint Louis Park in Missouri.

Charlie Puth Instagram

Charlie Puth/Instagram

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in October, Puth confirmed that he was in love and "with somebody" with whom he had history. "[She's] someone that I grew up with," he said, noting that it's "nice" to have someone he's known for a "long time" by his side, considering the hectic nature of his career.

"She's always been very, very nice to me," Puth continued. "I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well."

The “Attention” singer eventually went Instagram official with Sansone — a digital marketing and PR coordinator for a design consultancy, per LinkedIn — by sharing some wholesome images taken in a photo booth with her for his 31st birthday in December.

The cozy black-and-white images show Puth holding Sansone close as they smile big, stick their tongues out at each other, and she makes a kissing face close to his cheek.

"🎶 Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me.)," Puth wrote on Instagram.

Just two months later, the couple made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills where Puth rocked a white blazer with a pair of pants featuring red roses and Sansone wore a black mini dress with tights and heels.

After the gala, Puth shared an image of Sansone in her dress to his Instagram Story with the caption, "drool."

