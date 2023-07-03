If you're at a concert, sing and dance in the crowd — don't harm the performer, says Charlie Puth.

After Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini were each hit in the face at recent concerts, the "Light Switch" singer-songwriter posted to Twitter to share his thoughts on the unfortunate phenomenon.

"This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end," wrote Puth, 31, on Thursday, shouting out the three artists. "It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…"

Earlier this week, Ballerini was performing her song "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho, when she was hit by an object lobbed from the crowd.

Kelsea Ballerini in April 2023. Emma McIntyre/Getty

In a video of the incident, the 29-year-old country star immediately turned away from the crowd and had a short conversation with her fiddle player before leaving the stage. After taking a short break, she returned and addressed the crowd, asking, "Can we just talk about what happened?"

“All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it,” the star continued.

Ballerini — who is on the third leg of her headlining Heartfirst tour — added, “Don’t throw things. You know?”



The country singer posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday morning, writing, "Hi. I'm fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew and the crowd all felt safe to continue."

Bebe Rexha in February 2023. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Her incident came after Rexha, 33, was struck in the face and injured by a cell phone while performing in New York City earlier this month. The "I'm Good (Blue)" musician was knocked to the ground during a show after crowd member Nicolas Malvanga threw the phone forehead in the middle of a song, splitting her eyebrow and requiring stitches.

The New York District Attorney's Office told PEOPLE that the 27-year-old New Jersey resident was arrested on several misdemeanor charges: two counts of third degree assault as well as second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment.

According to the criminal complaint, Malvanga was taken into custody, admitted to throwing the phone and told police, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

His next court date is July 31. The assailant's lawyer, Todd Spodek, told PEOPLE in a statement at the time: "Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way."

Ava Max in May 2023. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty

In another incident, Max, 29, was slapped by a concertgoer mid-performance during the Los Angeles stop of her current tour at the Fonda Theatre. She was singing her hit "The Motto" when an attendee stormed the stage, according to fan-recorded videos shared on social media.

Security attempted to hold him back, but he reached out his arm and struck the performer across her face. She then continued dancing and said goodbye to the crowd before exiting the stage.

Max later took to Twitter after the show and detailed the injury, noting that the assailant is banned from her future shows.

"He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again," she wrote. "Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!"

