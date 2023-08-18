Charlie Puth Yearns for 'Lipstick' on His Neck on Sexy New Single

The pop singer dropped the first single off his upcoming fourth album on Friday

Pucker up! Charlie Puth is back with another sexy anthem. 

On Friday, the pop singer-songwriter, 31, released “Lipstick,” the lead single off his upcoming fourth studio album on Atlantic Records. 

On the sultry new song, he yearns for a new lover (and their lips), hoping that they’ll commit to him.

“Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body / Just to show these bitches that you’re mine,” he croons on the song. 

A collaboration with producers Happy Perez and Pop Wansel, the track contains elements of a nostalgic, seductive slow jam. 

Puth also dropped a visualizer that’s just as steamy as the new track. Lit against sleek golden lighting, the “Marvin Gaye” musician is seen shirtless as he’s lying back in a chair — likely wishing his lover was there with him.

According to a press release, Puth’s fourth album is “coming soon.” 

Charlie Puth.

Courtesy of Atlantic Records

“Lipstick” follows the release of the Puth's collaboration with country duo Dan + Shay, “That’s Not How This Works,” which dropped in March. The more somber single explores an ex-romantic partner trying to get back into a relationship after ending it on bad terms.

It arrived with a music video starring Puth and fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

Last year, the Grammy nominee released his third album CHARLIE, out via Atlantic Records, which featured hits like "Left and Right," his collaboration with Jung Kook of BTS.  

In July, the “Light Switch” singer wrapped up the North American leg of The CHARLIE Live Experience Tour, which is scheduled to resume in Asia and Australia this fall. 

The pop star, who has a reputation for writing sexy hits, recently spoke about just how committed he is to the craft

In a conversation with Interview Magazine, he shared that he actually once stopped having sex midway through just to jot down a song idea. 

“I wrote the song in the middle of the act,” he told the magazine, “Maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head.” 

“I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act,” Puth added. “But that’s where that melody came from.”

