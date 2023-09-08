Charlie Puth Proposed to His Girlfriend at This Celebrity-Loved Pizza Place — All About the Hot Spot

That’s amore!

On Thursday, Sept. 7, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth proposed to his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone at a wildly popular Brooklyn pizza restaurant, Lucali. The hot spot has garnered a massive following far beyond its Carroll Gardens neighborhood locals since it first opened in 2006 —including a large fanbase of celebrities.

Months before Puth, 31, popped the question at Lucali, Beyonce Knowles had the restaurant’s founder, Mark Iacono, serve up his famous pies at her 2023 Fourth of July white party, according to Vogue.

Jay-Z revealed to Jimmy Fallon that Lucali was his favorite pizza in all of Brooklyn during an interview on The Tonight Show.

Chrissy Teigen has also given the restaurant high praise writing "the best pizza and best people" in a May 2022 Instagram post.

Chrissy Teigen at Lucali. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Before visiting Lucali, there are a few things to know. With only 30 seats, snagging a table at the restaurant can feel daunting, especially when the pizza joint doesn't take reservations.

To secure a seat, you’ll have to put your name on a list right when the restaurant opens. A queue forms behind a velvet rope long before the pizza spot starts service at 5 p.m. After braving the lines, you may have to wait up to 5 hours to finally get seated.

Lucali pizza. charlieputh/Instagram

While you wait for some seats to open up, you don't have to stick around. Stop by Bar Bête or June for a glass of wine, or enjoy aperitivo at Popina or Cafe Spaghetti — just don't spoil your appetite.

In addition to Lucali's Brooklyn location, the pizza shop also has a Miami outpost. The Florida location has a wider menu but in Brooklyn there are only two things on the menu: pizza and calzones. But diners can customize with a wide range of toppings including pepperoni, mushrooms and more.

The no-frills Brooklyn spot is cash only and entirely BYOB, but luckily there's a bottle shop just up the street.

If jumping through these hoops doesn't seem feasible, there is another option for those dying to try their pizza. Lucali's phone lines open at 4 p.m. for takeout orders. You can also order food from the restaurant on UberEats on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays when the restaurant isn't as busy.