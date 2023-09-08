Lifestyle Food Charlie Puth Proposed to His Girlfriend at This Celebrity-Loved Pizza Place — All About the Hot Spot Singer Charlie Puth proposed to girlfriend Brooke Sansone at Lucali in Brooklyn, which is also beloved by Jay-Z, Chrissy Teigen and more stars By Lizzy Rosenberg and Sam Burros Sam Burros Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 8, 2023 01:13PM EDT Trending Videos Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone enjoy of slice of pizza at Lucali after getting engaged. Photo: charlieputh/Instagram That’s amore! On Thursday, Sept. 7, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth proposed to his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone at a wildly popular Brooklyn pizza restaurant, Lucali. The hot spot has garnered a massive following far beyond its Carroll Gardens neighborhood locals since it first opened in 2006 —including a large fanbase of celebrities. Months before Puth, 31, popped the question at Lucali, Beyonce Knowles had the restaurant’s founder, Mark Iacono, serve up his famous pies at her 2023 Fourth of July white party, according to Vogue. Jay-Z revealed to Jimmy Fallon that Lucali was his favorite pizza in all of Brooklyn during an interview on The Tonight Show. Chrissy Teigen has also given the restaurant high praise writing "the best pizza and best people" in a May 2022 Instagram post. Chrissy Teigen at Lucali. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Food Lovers' Travel Guide: 15 Things to Eat, See & Do This Fall Before visiting Lucali, there are a few things to know. With only 30 seats, snagging a table at the restaurant can feel daunting, especially when the pizza joint doesn't take reservations. To secure a seat, you’ll have to put your name on a list right when the restaurant opens. A queue forms behind a velvet rope long before the pizza spot starts service at 5 p.m. After braving the lines, you may have to wait up to 5 hours to finally get seated. Lucali pizza. charlieputh/Instagram There's a 'John Wick' Hotel Bar Opening — See Inside 'The Continental' While you wait for some seats to open up, you don't have to stick around. Stop by Bar Bête or June for a glass of wine, or enjoy aperitivo at Popina or Cafe Spaghetti — just don't spoil your appetite. In addition to Lucali's Brooklyn location, the pizza shop also has a Miami outpost. The Florida location has a wider menu but in Brooklyn there are only two things on the menu: pizza and calzones. But diners can customize with a wide range of toppings including pepperoni, mushrooms and more. Hot Spot! Rihanna’s Favorite L.A. Restaurant Giorgio Baldi is the Ultimate Chic — Yet Cozy — Italian The no-frills Brooklyn spot is cash only and entirely BYOB, but luckily there's a bottle shop just up the street. If jumping through these hoops doesn't seem feasible, there is another option for those dying to try their pizza. Lucali's phone lines open at 4 p.m. for takeout orders. You can also order food from the restaurant on UberEats on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays when the restaurant isn't as busy.