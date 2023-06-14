Charlie Puth is revealing his recollection of the night he and Meghan Trainor locked lips for the first time.

In 2015, Trainor, 29, and Puth, 31, made quite the scene when they made out on stage at the American Music Awards, and until recently, no one knew they shared an off-camera kiss too. Last month, Trainor revealed that the two made out in the studio the night they recorded their hit duet "Marvin Gaye" together — and Puth just confirmed it himself as well.

"I had just moved to L.A. and yeah, I'm not denying that happened. That definitely did happen once in 2015," Puth told Interview Magazine.

"I also don't think I'd ever had vodka before — Grey Goose vodka," he added, saying that the makeout all started with some drinks.

Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor in 2015. Larry Busacca/BMA2015/Getty

The “We Don’t Talk Anymore" singer explained that he was living a surreal life at that time, having just moved out of his parents' house to Hollywood with a song and movie. He said Trainor wanting him to collaborate on a song only made his world more dreamlike.

"I'm in this fancy recording studio where I didn't know what a runner was. They said, 'What do you want?' And I was like, 'Oh, I'll just call and I'll pick up a pizza for myself.' They were like, 'No, we’ll get it for you.' I felt like I was on top of the world," Puth said. "So sure, if Meghan wanted to kiss me, I was definitely down."

The memory is one both stars look back on and laugh about. Puth also shared that he thinks Trainor is "one of the most brilliant songwriters," adding that he loves her song "Mother."

"She's just so good melodically and has such a classic approach to songwriting," Puth said. "That's probably why we got along. We're still friends to this day."

When Interview magazine suggested the makeout was "so hot and so fun," Puth responded that "it was."

Meghan Trainor in 2023. Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live in May, the "Made You Look" singer divulged to host Andy Cohen that the romantic circumstances that night led to the make-out.

"We were in that moment. The song got to me, the liquor. It was great," Trainor said.

In the years since their smash hit — and their steamy onstage kiss — both singer-songwriters have gone on to find love elsewhere.

The following year, Trainor went on to meet her now-husband, actor Daryl Sabara, whom she met on a double date in 2016. Sabara, 30, called it "love at first sight."

"It all happened when you first walked in the room on that double date and it was this ease just came over me, like there she is," he said in 2020 of his meet-cute with Trainor several years ago. "I never knew that I would get married and then when I saw you, it just flashed before my eyes."

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara with son Riley. Meghan Trainor Instagram

The "Mother" singer and Sabara wed in 2018 and are now expecting their second child, a little brother for the couple's 2-year-old son Riley.

"What a blessing," Trainor previously told PEOPLE exclusively of the pregnancy news. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

While Puth is not married, he recently debuted a new relationship after months of teasing that his girlfriend, a friend from childhood, could be "the one."

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone in 2023. Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Interscope

In December 2022, the musician shared the first public glimpse of girlfriend Brooke Sansone, whom he has been dating since that previous summer, and the pair made their red-carpet debut in February at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California.



"She's always been very, very nice to me," he added. "I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well."