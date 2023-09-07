Charlie Puth Engaged to Girlfriend Brooke Sansone: 'I Love You Endlessly Forever'

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone are engaged!

The “Attention” singer, 31, announced in a sweet post on Instagram on Thursday that he’d popped the question to his girlfriend in New York City.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” wrote Puth, captioning a series of photos of he and Sansone celebrating at Lucali in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

In the first picture from the cute carousel of pics, Puth and Sansone could be seen snapping a selfie and holding glasses of white wine, with Sansone’s engagement ring visible on her left hand.

Puth then shared a close-up of the tear-drop-shaped ring in the next photo, with Sansome’s hand captured as she reached for another slice of pepperoni pizza.

Brooke Sansone's engagement ring. charlieputh/Instagram

And in the final photo, the pair had their very own Lady and the Tramp moment and both took a bite out of the same slice of pizza while sporting huge smiles.

The musician’s celebrity friends were quick to share their well wishes to him and Sansone following their happy news, with John Legend writing in the comments section, “Congratulations!!”

Their engagement news comes after they were pictured stepping out in New York City together on Wednesday.

The duo took a stroll in the trendy Tribeca neighborhood. For the outing, Sansone — a digital marketing and PR coordinator for a design consultancy — wore a white sundress and mirrored sunglasses. Meanwhile, Puth donned a white T-shirt and ripped jean shorts.



Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone. charlieputh/Instagram

Puth and Sansone made their red-carpet debut in February at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles. They were also seen together at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City along with members of Puth's family in September 2022.



The following month, Puth appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and revealed that he was in love and was "with somebody" whom he has a shared history with.

"[She's] someone that I grew up with," he said, adding that it's "nice" to have someone he's known for a "long time" by his side amid his music career.

"Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can't really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I've known for a long time," he continued. "I'm not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy."

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone. Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Interscope

The "Light Switch" singer went Instagram official with his relationship with Sansone in December 2022, sharing a series of images of the pair taken in a photo booth while celebrating his 31st birthday.

"🎶 Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me.)," he captioned the post.

Puth had also previously spoken to Sansone during an Instagram Live in 2019 and affectionately referred to her as "Brookie."

