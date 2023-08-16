Go for a Chaotic Ride with Charli XCX in Music Video for 'Barbie' Track 'Speed Drive'

In the music video for Barbie track "Speed Drive," Charli XCX takes being a passenger princess to a whole new level.

The British singer-songwriter, 31, starts off the high-speed music video in the passenger seat of any Barbie lover’s dream car — a pink Corvette outfitted with fuzzy seat covers, a Barbie Land license plate and, naturally, glitter everywhere.

Charli XCX in the "Speed Drive" music video. Charli XCX/YouTube

The convertible is the perfect nod to the iconic doll from the singer, whose discography is chock-full of references to cars. (See: "Vroom Vroom," Crash and every verse of "I Love It.")

Behind the wheel of the life-size Barbie-mobile is none other than internet “it” girl Devon Lee Carlson (a cheeky nod to lyric “Devon Lee smile teeth a white row”) who drops Charli off — and speeds off to do donuts around her for the rest of the video.

Devon Lee Carlson in Charli XCX's "Speed Drive" music video. Charli XCX/YouTube

Charli also gets a bit meta, putting the music video within the music video on pause when she receives a call from fellow Barbie: The Album contributor Sam Smith. During their call, the pop stars appear to tease an upcoming collaboration.

After the singer hangs up with Smith, Carlson kicks it into high gear while Charli kicks off the song’s catchy chorus: “Ah, Barbie, you’re so fine / You’re so fine, you blow my mind.”

Charli XCX in the "Speed Drive" music video. Terrence O'Connor

Styled by Chris Horan, Charli fulfills her own lyrics (“And she dressed in really cute clothes”) in a white Maison Margiela bodysuit, knee-high Abra Paris boots, oversized sunnies and a pop of Barbie-pink in the form of an extra-long Marni scarf.

Aside from a whole lot of burning rubber — both figuratively and literally — the rest of the music video consists of Charli singing and dancing as the pink Corvette speeds around her — until it speeds off screen and, by the sounds of it, crashes.

Sam Smith makes a cameo in "Speed Drive" music video and teases upcoming collaboration with Charli XCX. Charli XCX/YouTube

The high-energy video for the hyperpop jam, which was co-directed by Ramez Silyan and the singer herself, is a fun callback to the Barbie scene the track is featured in.

The song soundtracks an epic chase scene in which Barbie (Margot Robbie) flees a hoard of Mattel executives led by Will Ferrell as CEO.

Since its June release, “Speed Drive” has amassed over 70 million global streams, peaking at No. 9 on the U.K. Official Singles Chart. It also entered the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the “Boom Clap” singer’s fifth track to chart in the U.S.

As a whole, the Mark Ronson-produced Barbie soundtrack has earned over 1 billion streams worldwide — another stat to reach the billion mark for the Greta Gerwig-directed film.

Barbie also racked in $1 billion at the worldwide box office just two weeks after its July 21 release.

Album artwork for Charli XCX's 'Barbie' track "Speed Drive.". Atlantic Records

The hit movie also made history as the biggest debut for a film directed by a woman and, more recently, usurped the The Dark Knight to become Warner Bros. Pictures' highest-grossing domestic release of all time.

Barbie: The Album also featured tracks from Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, PinkPantheress and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling, whose hilarious ballad ”I'm Just Ken” also entered the Billboard Hot 100.

The now-TikTok-famous track entered at No. 87, earning the actor his first-ever chart entry.