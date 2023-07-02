Charli D'Amelio Says Sister Dixie D'Amelio Is Her 'Hardest Critic' When It Comes to Fashion (Exclusive)

Charli D'Amelio has her own personal fashion police.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the social media star, 19, reveals that when it comes to fashion, she’s still developing her own style. And her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, is helping her stay in line.

“Dixie keeps me in check for sure,” Charli reveals to PEOPLE during a chat about her new gig as global ambassador for Tamagotchi.

“I feel like I'm still developing my own personal style and figuring out what I like,” she admits. “Silhouettes I like on me, things that I said I would never ever wear, now I'm trying them out. So it's really fun and interesting.”

As she’s figuring it out, she has her sister to help.

“I would say Dixie is definitely my hardest critic when it comes to clothes because she'll just sit like, ‘no, no, no.’ But it’s good to have that,” she says.

She spends a lot of time with her sister — and the rest of her family — particularly recently as they collectively launched D’Amelio Footwear.

“I feel like I'm probably one of the few 19-year-olds that spends so much time with their family,” she tells PEOPLE. “I mean, my sister is my sister, she's my friend but she's also my roommate and we work together. There's just so many added layers,”

She continued, “I feel like that brings you so much closer, especially when you're having to make decisions with your entire family. Sometimes people would think, oh, that must be horrible, but it's really not. It's fun to always have an excuse to be around your family.”

Charli — who’s been busy with her ventures including her first fragrance Born Dreamer and launching D’Amelio Footwear — also talked to PEOPLE about her partnership with Tamagotchi alongside the launch of the all-new device, Tamagotchi Uni.

She grew up with the virtual pet brand and it was a natural fit to partner with as a global ambassador.

“So many people have such positive experiences [with the brand] and it's also just so fun,” she says.

“Especially learning about all of the new things that come with the Tamagotchi Uni, it's like an entire new world with all of that same nostalgic feel. And now it's in color, and there's so much more that you can do with the Tamagotchi universe.”

She added, “It's so fun to see how much it's changed but how much it still feels like the same old Tamagotchi that you used when you were little.”

