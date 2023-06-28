Charli D'Amelio Shares Excitement for Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy: 'I'm a Great Babysitter' (Exclusive)

Charli D'Amelio is offering her babysitting services.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her new gig as Global Ambassador for Tamagotchi Uni, the next iteration of the iconic '90s toy, the TikTok star opened up about how she feels about Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker's recent announcement that they're expecting a baby together.

"I'm so excited," the 19-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I mean, I think that it's gonna be really cool. I'm a great babysitter and I'm just so excited for them."

D'Amelio has been in a relationship with Barker's son Landon, 19, since July 2022. The Dancing with the Stars champ — who has also been tapping into her entrepreneurial spirit with both her first fragrance, Born Dreamer, and D'Amelio Footwear, a footwear collection with sister Dixie — adds that she can't wait to meet the new arrival.

Theo Wargo/Getty

"This is something they've been wanting for a really long time and to see them so happy together I think is so refreshing for the entire family and they're just such kindhearted people," D'Amelio says. "I'm so excited to see the boy that they raise together."

Barker, 47, and Kardashian, 44, announced that they are expecting their first child together — a boy — earlier this month.

While at her husband's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, Kardashian revealed her exciting news via a handwritten sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant!"

The couple then confirmed the news by posting a video of the moment to Instagram the same evening. In the clip, Kardashian smiled and jumped up and down in the crowd at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium as she held up her sign.

Over the weekend, Kardashian and Barker revealed that they are expecting a baby boy and shared details from their sex reveal party to Kardashian's Instagram Story. In one video shared — and set to Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine — Kardashian can be seen giving a tour of the celebrations and revealing the bash was music tour-themed.

As guests entered the party, they were greeted by a desk where they picked up their tour passes that read "Baby Barker World Tour with Special Guest Kravis. All Access.”

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker attend the Grammy Awards in February 2023. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

There were also pink and blue wristbands with the words, “Baby Barker World Tour 2023” printed on them, with guests having to pick one based on what they thought the couple was having.

D'Amelio, meanwhile, reflected on her own childhood while speaking with PEOPLE about her new Tamagotchi Uni partnership. The devices are available now for pre-order on Amazon, and will launch at mass on July 15.

"I have an older sister, and my mom would always bring around stuff that she'd use, or we'd go to my grandma's house with my older cousins," she says of playing with the toy as a kid. "It's a bit of nostalgia for me. It's been really cool to hear all the stories about growing up, and they're like, 'I wore it on my belt loop!'"

She continues: "It's like an entire new world with all of that same nostalgic feel. And now it's in color, and there's so much more that you can do with the Tamagotchi universe. I love to feed them, because they have jelly beans, ramen. It's so fun to see how much it's changed, but how much it still feels like the same old Tamagotchi that you used when you were little."