Charli D'Amelio has nothing but love for her boyfriend Landon Barker's stepmom Kourtney Kardashian.

At the pop-up for D'Amelio Footwear at The Grove on Wednesday, the TikTok star, 19, spoke with PEOPLE briefly about Kardashian's pregnancy (her first with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker) and her recent hospitalization.

"I think everyone's very excited about [the] family expanding, and obviously happy and healthy positive vibes all around," Charli said. "I'm so excited for them. I think everyone is just happy to see them happy."

Hours after the interview with Charli took place, Kardashian, 44, spoke out about her hospitalization in an Instagram post, revealing that she had undergone fetal surgery.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," Kardashian wrote. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she continued. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."



She concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."



Travis, 47, also shared a tweet about the situation, writing, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well."

"I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday," he concluded.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Getty

The couple's news came after Blink-182 announced early Friday that they were postponing their European tour dates after Travis had to rush home for an “urgent family matter.”

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed," the band shared. "More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

This baby is the fourth child for both Kardashian and Travis. The POOSH founder shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Travis has Landon, as well as daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler.

Charli has been in a relationship with Landon, 19, since July 2022. At the D'Amelio Footwear pop-up, she told PEOPLE it was "really fun" getting to film season 3 of her family's Hulu reality series The D'Amelio Show (premiering Sept. 20) with him.

"He has great energy," she said. "He always comes whenever we're filming full of energy, ready to tell jokes forever. There was one time where he wasn't even supposed to be over. He just popped by, and we ended up laughing, the three of us, in the kitchen for like an hour just from his stories...It's even more funny playing the little clips back to him and being like, 'Listen to what you said because this is hilarious.'"

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

At the pop-up, Charli was joined by her sister Dixie, 22, and their parents Marc, 54, and Heidi, 51, who promised there's a lot in store for fans in the new season of the show.

"Like any family, there's bumps in the road, and sometimes time just heals," Heidi said. "[We learned] how to communicate with each other because we all communicate differently. I feel like when you go through hard times, the best part is coming out of it closer and stronger and learning, okay, next time, I feel like we would have a better handle on things."

Heidi, Dixie, Charli and Marc D'Amelio. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Since their first season of the show in 2021, Charli said they've all "come so far."

"There's something really interesting about watching your own journey," she said. "It's very, very weird, but it's also really cool."

"When we filmed season one, it was [during COVID-19], and you saw a lot of interaction of just us and our interpersonal relationships," Marc added. "Now, we have this whole life outside of just our house, and Dixie and Charli live in another house."

In addition to the show, the family remains focused on their pop-up, which will remain open through Sept. 26. On display at their brick and mortar shop is their footwear collection, which features sandals, boots, platforms, sneakers and heels in a range of colors from muted neutrals to hot pinks and electric blues.

"It's really cool," said Dixie. "Seeing people walk around with D'Amelio Footwear bags is just so crazy to see. Seeing how far [the brand's] come [since we launched in May] to now having a store at The Grove which is such an iconic place in L.A. is just so exciting."

Added Charli: "People get to feel the shoes, and we get to hear their feedback in real time. I think there's just so many exciting parts about getting to see people walk out of this pop-up with the shoes that we created in their hands."