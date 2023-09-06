The D'Amelio family is celebrating a new first.

On Sept. 2, TikTok stars and sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, along with their parents Heidi and Marc, opened their first brick and mortar pop-up for their D'Amelio Footwear brand at The Grove in Los Angeles.

"It's really cool," Dixie told PEOPLE on-site at the pop-up on Wednesday. "Seeing people walk around with D'Amelio Footwear bags is just so crazy to see. Seeing how far [the brand's] come [since we launched in May] to now having a store at The Grove which is such an iconic place in L.A. is just so exciting."

Adds Charli, 19: "Having the pop-up is so cool. People get to feel the shoes, and we get to hear their feedback in real time. I think there's just so many exciting parts about getting to see people walk out of this pop-up with the shoes that we created in their hands."

While creating the footwear collection — which features sandals, boots, platforms, sneakers and heels in a range of colors from muted neutrals to hot pinks and electric blues — with her mom and sister, Dixie, 22, says there was a lot of "back and forth between styles and colors."

"We do a good job of listening to everyone's opinion, but also thinking it's bigger than just us three," she says. "We got to incorporate our own style, but we also thought of the people who watch us and follow us."

D'Amelio Footwear pop-up. DâAmelio Footwear/ Instagram



As for her favorite in the collection, Dixie says it's the Camden boots. Heidi, 51, meanwhile, says she's excited to style their heeled boots for the fall.

A fashionista in her own right, Heidi says she passed down some of her style wisdom to the girls while they were growing up, including to "not be afraid to step outside the box of what your friends are wearing."

"When they were young, we would go shopping, and I would show them things and they would like it even though they knew maybe not everybody was wearing that," she says. "I hope they take that with them, but everybody's on their own fashion journey and evolution. Be a little adventurous as long as you're comfortable."

Dixie agrees: "She always kind of let us do what we wanted to do fashion-wise."

Heidi and Marc D'Amelio at the D'Amelio Footwear pop-up. DâAmelio Footwear/ Instagram

There were limits, though.

"Something I've done for a while is I find one piece of clothing that I just fall in love with and will wear it every single day," Charli says. "She gave me the hard truth of like, 'Maybe let's put this one away for a little bit. Let's try some new ones.' As much as I'm like, 'No, I just want to wear this one hoodie every day for a year,' it's nice that she'll be honest and tell you maybe what you don't want to hear. You look back a week later like, 'She was so right.'"



Marc, 54, is also a straight shooter when it comes to his daughters' outfits.

"He's the fashion guy," Dixie says. "Honestly when we started coming out to L.A., we were like, 'Dad, can you pick out our outfits for us?'"

Along with the pop-up, which will run through Sept. 26, the family is celebrating the upcoming Sept. 20 release of season 3 of their Hulu reality series The D'Amelio Show. On Wednesday morning, PEOPLE debuted an exclusive trailer for the new season, which promises to show the family's ups and downs over the past year as they've navigated life in the spotlight.

"Like any family, there's bumps in the road, and sometimes time just heals," Heidi says. "[We learned] how to communicate with each other because we all communicate differently. I feel like when you go through hard times, the best part is coming out of it closer and stronger and learning, okay, next time, I feel like we would have a better handle on things."



Since their first season of the show in 2021, Charli says they've all "come so far."

"There's something really interesting about watching your own journey," she says. "It's very, very weird, but it's also really cool."

"When we filmed season one, it was [during COVID-19], and you saw a lot of interaction of just us and our interpersonal relationships," Marc adds. "Now, we have this whole life outside of just our house, and Dixie and Charli live in another house."

The new season will also explore more of Charli's relationship with Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182's Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

"It's really fun filming together," says Charli, as Dixie interjects to say that "he has good energy."

"He has great energy," Charlie continues. "He always comes whenever we're filming full of energy, ready to tell jokes forever. There was one time where he wasn't even supposed to be over. He just popped by, and we ended up laughing, the three of us, in the kitchen for like an hour just from his stories...It's even more funny playing the little clips back to him and being like, 'Listen to what you said because this is hilarious.'"

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Overall, Marc says fans will get to see that they're a "normal family" through the new season.

"The average family at home will look at us and go, 'Wow, I've dealt with the same thing, and I couldn't imagine having cameras on us when we go through our highest and lowest moments,'" he says. "But it's cool to have this diary of our life for three seasons."



