Charli D’Amelio Debuts Edgy Chin-Length Bob Loved by Kourtney Kardashian: See the Dramatic Cut

Short hair, don’t care! 

That seems to be the beauty motto Charli D’Amelio is living by this summer from the looks of her latest hairdo. 

On Monday, the social media personality debuted a tousled chin-length bob with face-framing bangs in a selfie that was included in a photo dump shared to Instagram.

In the photo, the 19-year-old TikToker is also seen wearing a black scoop-neck top, a silver locket necklace and matching mini hoops. Her moody mauve makeup – consisting of feathered brows, blushed cheeks and a lined lip look – matched the edgy vibe of her hair. 

The D’Amelio Show star has long been known for her black almost waist-length wavy tresses, which she appeared to have chopped into a shoulder-length style seen in an Instagram video posted last week. She also made a dramatic hair move at Coachella this past April, stepping out in a blonde shaggy bob with brunette roots (which was neither confirmed nor denied to be a wig).

Charli D'Amelio haircut

Charli D'Amelio Instagram

D’Amelio didn’t reveal much about her new short hair, simply captioning the random selection of pictures with the words “who said.” 

However, she received plenty of hype in the comment section, one compliment coming from Kourtney Kardashian, who is the step-mom to D’Amelio’s boyfriend, Landon Barker

“This hair ✨✨,” the Poosh founder wrote. 

One person who’s helped D’Amelio along her fashion journey has been her 21-year-old sister, Dixie D’Amelio (who also knows a thing or two about a head-turning hair transformation).

“Dixie keeps me in check for sure,” she told PEOPLE exclusively during a chat about her new gig as global ambassador for Tamagotchi.

“I feel like I'm still developing my own personal style and figuring out what I like,” she admitted. “Silhouettes I like on me, things that I said I would never ever wear, now I'm trying them out. So it's really fun and interesting.”

Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio
Monica Schipper/Getty

“I would say Dixie is definitely my hardest critic when it comes to clothes because she'll just say like, ‘no, no, no.’ But it’s good to have that,” she added of her sibling.  

The sisterly bond makes sense, considering the two – along with their parents – collectively launched their own namesake footwear brand. 

“I feel like I'm probably one of the few 19-year-olds that spends so much time with their family,” D’Amelio shared. “I mean, my sister is my sister, she's my friend but she's also my roommate and we work together. There's just so many added layers.”

