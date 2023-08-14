Charli D'Amelio Reveals Her New Go-To Dunkin' Order While Giving a 'Quick Update' on Her Life

Over the years, the social media star has collaborated with Dunkin' to create several special drink orders, including 'The Charli'

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021.
Published on August 14, 2023 02:43PM EDT
Charli D'Amelio Dunkin
Charli D'Amelio Reveals her Latest Dunkin' Order. Photo:

charlidamelio/TikTok

Charli D'Amelio is updating fans on her life — and her coffee order is at the top of the list.

"I realized it's been awhile so I've decided to do a quick update," the social media star, 19, said in a TikTok on Sunday. She kicked things off by confirming her love for Dunkin'.

“First things first, I do still drink Dunkin’,” said D'Amelio, who has over 151 million followers on TikTok. “My order now is a cold brew with whole milk and sugar.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum has been a longtime fan of the chain — many of her viral dance videos even started with her sipping on a Dunkin’ drink.

Charli D'Amelio haircut
Charli D'Amelio shows her shorter haircut.

Charli D'Amelio Instagram

Her personal love of Dunkin’ translated to a work opportunity when the influencer worked with the coffee company to launch "The Charli” in September 2020. It was a drink on the menu inspired by her go-to order at the time: cold brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl. She's clearly since swapped the caramel swirl for regular sugar.

D'Amelio later partnered with Dunkin’ to produce "The Charli Cold Foam" in February 2021.

After sharing her Dunkin’ order, D’Amelio continued to shared other updates. “I chopped my hair off so it’s pretty short,” she said. She also showed off dogs Rebel and Moody, a “new addition to the family,” and goes on to tell some “random facts” about herself like her favorite shows (Modern Family and Jersey Shore), astrological sign (taurus) and the fact that she still doesn't like to drive. 

For Dunkin’ fans who are 21+ there is a new drink to sip on. On Monday, the brand announced that they will be selling canned Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas and Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees.

Dunkin Donuts launches spiked drinks line
Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee and Iced Tea.

Dunkin' Donuts

All of the boozy drinks are inspired by the Dunkin’ menu. The coffee cocktails come in original iced coffee, caramel iced coffee, mocha iced coffee and vanilla iced coffee. The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas will be available in four flavors: slightly sweet iced tea, half and half iced tea, strawberry dragonfruit iced tea refresher and mango pineapple iced tea refresher. 

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas will be available widely by the end of August and Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees will debut in early September. The alcoholic beverages won’t be available at Dunkin’ locations but rather grocery and liquor stores across 12 states.

