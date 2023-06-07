Charles Spencer Shares Supportive Messages as Nephew Prince Harry Testifies in Court

Charles Spencer is backing Prince Harry as he makes his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

The 9th Earl Spencer, 58, shared tweets supporting his nephew the Duke of Sussex as he gave evidence against the powerful publisher at High Court in London on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Charles replied to Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell, who tweeted, "Is Harry still obsessed with former love Chelsy Davy? Harry mentions her 118 times in court evidence, Meghan just five times. No wonder Meg’s didn’t show up!"

Charles, who is Princess Diana's brother, responded, "Pathetic, @amandajplatell - you have no shame, and even less credibility. Last time I heard from you, you were guilty of libelling me, as your employer at @DailyMailUK agreed. Now you’re put up (by them?) to misrepresent significant legal evidence as if it was something trivial."

When a commenter wrote, "Can you point me in the direction of the 'significant evidence' of phone hacking please?" Charles replied, "The tens of millions paid out by the @DailyMirror group to those they hacked, to start with. Hope that helps."

Charles also retweeted messages from Alastair Campbell, a writer and strategist who previously advised former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

"Prince Harry makes a very good point re the damage done to trust in your own circle when stories appear and you have no idea where they come from. Some of the biggest fall-outs I had in No 10 arose from suspicions about who was briefing out confidential information,” Campbell began the first of four tweets on Tuesday.

"In several of the worst I now know that the information came not from internal sources but phone hacking or illegal blagging. Harry may not be able to prove that all of the stories referred to in court came from illegal activity. But that illegal activity was being conducted,” he continued, “on a near industrial scale by several papers is beyond doubt. That is why I willingly gave evidence. Leveson was the chance to change media culture. For the reasons Harry set out today — the incestuous relationship between press and government — that chance was thwarted.”

“I believe in a free press. But I also believe in the rule of law. Both are essential to a healthy democracy. If both press and politicians defend breaches of the rule of law, we do not have a healthy democracy,” Campbell wrote.

Charles did not add anything to the tweets but shared another message from Campbell on Wednesday.

“If you have a real interest in Harry case I strongly recommend avoid reading the press coverage which is, as always when the interests of the press are concerned, largely skewed to suit the agenda of each paper’s stance. Far better if you have time to find transcripts online,” the strategist wrote on Twitter.

Campbell kicked off the thread in response to a comment Prince Harry made in court on Tuesday about how leaked information can damage relationships.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, is accusing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) of alleged unlawful information gathering through phone voicemail hacking and other illegal means between 1996 and 2010 to mine for stories. The publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Daily Express and more denies the allegations.

When personal info that had only been shared with one to two people appeared in the newspapers, Prince Harry said, “Your circle of friends starts to shrink.”

Prince Harry argued that roughly 140 articles published from 1996 to 2010 contain information obtained via unlawful methods, the BBC reported, with 33 of the stories are being considered in court.

In his testimony on Tuesday, the prince said that the MGN deeply affected his personal life.

“Every single time one of these articles was written it had an effect on my life,” he said on the stand, adding that it was concerning how MGN outlets would release details on his travel plans that the palace kept under wraps.

"I am at a complete loss as to how these details were obtained," Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex returned to court Wednesday to continue his testimony and appeared to become emotional towards the end of his testimony.

When his attorney David Sherborne asked how looking back at all the articles made him feel, "knowing this is a very public courtroom and the world media are watching,” Harry replied, "It's a lot,” according to CBS News.

The Duke of Sussex is not expected to return to court after spending a day and a half on the witness stand between Tuesday and Wednesday. Harry is one of over 100 people who are suing MGN for alleged illegal activity between 1991 and 2022. The prince is one of four representative claimants selected for trial, and the seven-week trial, which began May 10, is about halfway through.

According to Reuters, a verdict is not expected until later this year.