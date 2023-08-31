Charles Spencer Shares Childhood Photo with Sister Princess Diana on 26th Anniversary of Her Death

Princess Diana died at age 36 following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023
charles spencer, princess diana
Charles Spencer; Princess Diana. Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

Charles Spencer is remembering his sister Princess Diana.

The 9th Earl Spencer, 59, posted a tribute to his late elder sister to social media on Thursday, the 26th anniversary of Diana's death. Princess Diana was 36 when she died following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Spencer shared a throwback photo of himself and Diana as children. The sweet image, posted without a caption, showed Spencer standing next to his much taller sister — sporting a pink and white striped dress — as she put an arm around his shoulder.

Spencer previously shared the same snapshot in 2020, just days after he publicly accused the BBC of sending him a “piecemeal apology” for the use of fake documents that helped secure Princess Diana's famous BBC interview in 1995. On Panorama, Diana memorably said there were “three of us” in her marriage — a reference to Camilla Parker Bowles, then the mistress of the current King Charles.

The interview led to an order from Queen Elizabeth insisting that Diana and Charles legally end their marriage after having separated in 1992. They eventually divorced in 1996.

Spencer was a visible figure at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, from walking behind her coffin with his young nephews — Prince William and Prince Harry — to delivering the emotional eulogy.

Spencer has regularly shared photos of Princess Diana since her death. In addition to the anniversary of the tragic day, he has honored her on her birthdays and All Souls' Day with rare photos.

The previous Princess of Wales is buried at Althorp, the Spencer family’s ancestral home in Northamptonshire, England. Princess Diana was laid to rest on an island at the center of the ornamental lake known as The Round Oval within Althorp Park's Pleasure Garden, and her gravesite is off-limits to the public.

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry recalled taking his wife, Meghan Markle, to Diana's burial place for the first time in 2022 on the 25th anniversary of his mother's death.

"I helped Meg into the boat. It wobbled, but I quick-stepped to the middle, got it righted in time," Harry wrote. "As she found a seat in the stern, I took up the oars. They didn't work. We're stuck. The thick mud of the shallows had us in its grip."

"Uncle Charles came down to the water's edge, gave us a little shove," he continued. "We waved to him, and to my two aunts. 'Bye. See you in a bit.' "

“No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… twenty-fifth anniversary,” Prince Harry wrote in Spare. “And Meg’s first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum.”

“We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity,” Prince Harry said. “Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond. When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone.”

“I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she’d prayed for,” he added. “Clarity, she said. And guidance.”

