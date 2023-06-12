Charles Barkley Says NHL Star Jack Eichel Had 'Zero Idea' Who He Was When They Met: 'It Was Pretty Funny'

The NBA legend poked fun at himself during an interview with Sportsnet at the Stanley Cup Finals

Published on June 12, 2023 12:45PM EDT
Jack Eiche & Charles Barkley
Photo:

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty; Mitchell Layton/Getty

To some, Charles Barkley is one of the most recognizable NBA stars around but to Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel, he's just a fan.

During an interview with Sportsnet at the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, Barkley, 60, said Eichel, 26, had "zero idea" who he was when the TNT analyst introduced himself.

Barkley explained, "Yesterday I was at the hotel. I walked up to Jack Eichel and said how great he was — I think he had zero idea who I was."

The Inside the NBA host said he told Eichel he's "a great player" and that it was "an honor" to meet him during their interaction at the hotel in Florida, where the Golden Knights were playing the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals.

"He looked at me like, 'Who the hell are you?'. It was pretty funny," Barkley said.

Fans speculated that Eichel may have known who Barkley was, but pretended not to because the NBA legend is a fan of the Panthers.

Charles Barkley attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

Perhaps the mix-up happened because of Barkley's recent weight loss. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Barkley revealed he's lost 62 lbs. since pursuing a healthier lifestyle.

"I started at 352 [lbs.], he said. "And I'm down to 290. I'm starting to feel like a human being."

"I'm working out, I'm taking my shot once a week," he said, referring to Mounjaro, which is used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Barkley first disclosed that he was taking Mounjaro on a May 26 episode of the Dan Patrick Show.

After revealing that he takes a shot for weight loss, McAfee asked, "Do you know what it's doing to you exactly?"

Barkley admitted to not knowing.

"I have zero idea what it does!" Barkley said, laughing.

Mounjaro is the brand name for tirzepatide and is similar to drugs Ozempic and Wegovy — brand names for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety.

