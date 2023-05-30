Charles Barkley is sharing his weight loss secrets.

The NBA star, 60, appeared on the Pat McAfee show where he talked about his routine.

"I'm working out, I'm taking my shot once a week," he says, referring to Mounjaro, which is used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes.

He first disclosed that he was taking Mounjaro on a May 26 episode of the Dan Patrick Show.



Barkley, who's among the top 20 NBA rebounders of all time, told McAfee he's lost 62 lbs.

"I started at 352 [lbs.], he said. "And I'm down to 290. I'm starting to feel like a human being, not a fat ass anymore."

He then said his goal weight was 270 lbs.

"My doctor told me, she says, there's a lot of fat young people. Ain't a lot of fat old people, they're all dead."

After revealing that he takes a shot for weight loss, McAfee asked, "Do you know what it's doing to you exactly?"

Barkley admitted to not knowing.

"I have zero idea what it does!" Barkley said, laughing.

Mounjaro is the brand name for tirzepatide and is similar to drugs Ozempic and Wegovy — brand names for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety.