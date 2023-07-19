Charles Barkley Tells Anyone Who ‘Has a Problem’ with Transgender Community: ‘F— You’

Barkley offered to buy an entire Lake Tahoe, Calif., bar a round of Bud Light and condemned the brand's conservative critics

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on July 19, 2023 01:28PM EDT
harles Barkley for the Auburn Tigers after their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neville Arena on March 04, 2023
Charles Barkley. Photo:

Michael Chang/Getty

Charles Barkley has a message for anyone criticizing the LGBTQ+ community following conservative backlash against corporations partnering with transgender spokespersons this summer.

“If you’re gay, God bless you. If you’re trans, God bless you. And if you have a problem with them — f--- you,” Barkley, 60, told a crowd at a bar in Lake Tahoe, Calif., last weekend while he was there for the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

The two-time basketball Hall of Famer and Inside the NBA host was competing in the celebrity golf tournament this past weekend when he made several public statements rallying against “rednecks” and “a--holes.”

Barkley’s comments came in light of recent backlash against corporations who have partnered with spokespersons from the LGBTQ+ community, such as Bud Light, who partnered with social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney to advertise its beer. 

The advertisement campaign led to hateful backlash and anti-transgender criticism lobbed at Mulvaney and the brand. On social media, critics of the ad called for a "boycott" of Bud Light, as well as its parent company Anheuser-Busch's products.

Charles Barkley looks on prior to game three of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on May 21, 2023
Charles Barkley.

Megan Briggs/Getty 

Anheuser-Busch balked at the criticism, releasing a statement that said it “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” as two marketing executives left the company in April. Then in early May, the company said that it would focus its marketing campaigns on sports and music in the future.

The conservative criticism towards Bud Light and the company’s back-and-forth on the matter has drawn everything from condemnation to confusion, with famed radio host Howard Stern saying on his SiriusXM radio show in April that he was "dumbfounded by why someone would care so much” about whether someone who is transgender is advertising a specific beer brand.

Charles Barkley waves to fans after playing the 14th hole prior to the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 13, 2023
Charles Barkley.

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty

This past weekend, Barkley took a stance in the matter twice when he vowed on back-to-back nights to buy an entire Lake Tahoe bar a round of Bud Light.

Video of his offer went viral as he addressed the crowd, who mostly cheered him on.

“I’m gonna buy some drinks for y’all and I’m gonna buy Bud Light,” Barkley says in the clip.

“Let me tell you something: All you rednecks or a--holes who don’t want to drink Bud Light, f--- y’all. Hey, y’all can’t cancel me!”

Barkley, who had just wrapped up his final round at the celebrity golf tournament, added: “I ain’t worried about getting canceled because let me tell you something, if y’all fire me and give me all that money, I’m gonna be playing golf every f---ing day.”

