Charles Barkley Adding $5M in Will to Make Alma Mater 'More Diverse' After Supreme Court Ruling

“We’ve always lacked diversity,” Barkley said about Auburn University. “I’m doing my part to make sure we are more diverse"

By
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and writes content for both print and digital platforms.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 02:46PM EDT
Charles Barkley arrives for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Photo: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP


Charles Barkley is taking a stand against the Supreme Court’s recent rulings on affirmative action.

The 60-year-old basketball legend has just announced he will be rewriting his will to now leave $5 million dollars to his alma mater, Auburn University earmarked for scholarships for Black students. 

“In my will, I am leaving Auburn $5 million,” the NBA Hall of Famer told media outlet AL.com on Friday. “I’m going to change it to be just for scholarships for Black students. That’s just my way of trying to make sure Auburn stays diverse.”

Barkley’s announcement came one day after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in a 6-3 vote, declaring that race can no longer be used as a criterion in college admissions decisions. The Hall of Famer described the decision was a “shot across the bow, man.”

Charles Barkley
PORTLAND, OR - 1992: Charles Barkley #32 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game played in 1992 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Brian Drake/NBAE via Getty Images)


While Barkley had always planned to leave money to his alma mater, he knew he wanted to make an socially impactful mark after the Supreme Court’s ruling. “I’ve actually changed it to be used for kids from poor homes. But after that ruling yesterday, my phone was blowing up. I was talking to my friends and said, ‘I need to make sure Black folks always have a place at Auburn,’” Barkley said.

He continued, “So, I’m gonna change my will and make it exclusive for Black students — all $5 million.’ It’s just for me the right thing to do. I always want to make sure that Auburn’s diverse.”

According to Auburn University data, Black student enrollment at the school in 2022 was 4.91%, a decrease from 2021, when it was 5.33%.

auburn university
Auburn University in Alabama. Auburn University

“We’ve always lacked diversity,” Barkley said about Auburn. “I’m doing my part to make sure we are more diverse.”

Related Articles
A general view of the Chicago Street Course
NASCAR Pit Crew Provides Aid After Spotting a Fender Bender in Chicago
Mass Shooting In Baltimore
2 Dead, 28 Injured in Baltimore Mass Shooting, Authorities Say
Hassan Haskins
Tennessee Titans' Hassan Haskins Arrested, Charged with Strangling Girlfriend
Millenium Park, Chicago on June 30, 2023
Contractor Dies While Setting Up for NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Sticks to Her No-Pants Trend in an Oversized Blazer and Button-Down Shirt
missing stoughton woman
Police Concerned About ‘Health and Wellbeing’ of Missing Mass. Woman Last Seen Near Local Pond
Madonna last pics before infection
Madonna Spotted Out in N.Y.C. One Day Before She Was Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection'
Amanda Seyfried speaks about wool vagina
Amanda Seyfried Says She Has a 'Wool Vagina' in Her Upstate New York Home
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen leaving Don Angie after having a dinner with Millie's parents Kelly and Robert in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown Wears Animal Print on N.Y.C. Night Out with Jake Bongiovi — See the Photos!
Barack Obama Michelle Obama
Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested After Allegedly Charging Toward the Obamas' D.C. Home with Weapons: Report
Ausar and Amen Thompson
Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson Made NBA History Together – Now They'll Adjust to Living Apart (Exclusive)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
DeSantis Says He Would Abolish 4 Federal Agencies as President, Including Education Department and IRS
Arik Armstead
49ers' Arik Armstead Says He and His Teammates Bond Over Their 'Softer Side' as Fathers (Exclusive)
Anthony Mackie Reacts to Marvel Costar Jonathan Majors' Charges
Anthony Mackie Reacts to Marvel Costar Jonathan Majors' Charges: 'Innocent Until Proven Guilty'
Dog Graduation, Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public Schools
Therapy Dog Attends Graduation at N.J. School After Becoming Students' 'Collective Best Friend' (Exclusive)
City Council candidate Dr. Yusef Salaam is pictured while being interviewed in Harlem
Yusef Salaam, Member of the 'Exonerated Five,' Is on Track to Represent Harlem on N.Y.C. Council