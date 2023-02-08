Our Ultimate Guide to the Best Charles & Keith Products — All Under $100

If we told you an affordable accessories brand based in Singapore is behind some of the best accessory looks seen on mega-celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Kelly Rowland, Emily Ratajkowski, and Sienna Miller, you might not believe us. But for those of us who have tried out a wide range of Charles & Keith's product offerings — which cover all sorts of handbags, shoes, and other accessories like jewelry, sunglasses, belts, bag straps, and more — it’s really not surprising at all.

Founded by brothers Charles and Keith Wong in 1996, Charles & Keith is one of the largest accessory brands in Asia with more than 600 retail stores on the continent, but the brand is rapidly adopting a fan base in the United States, thanks in part to its celebrity support (and, of course, its signature designer look at an affordable price point).

“Our proposition has always been to offer a curated selection of premium and on-trend accessories, while keeping our price points as inclusive as possible, as we understand not everyone has thousands of dollars to splash out on a bag or pair of shoes,” COO and co-founder Keith Wong tells PEOPLE. “But everyone has an innate desire to look and feel great and fashionable.”



If you’re wondering how the brand is able to achieve this, it has a lot to do with its longstanding experience in the industry. “For over 25 years, we have developed strong, direct relationships with raw material suppliers and ensure vendors work closely with our in-house design teams to control margins,” says Wong.

That strategy, along with offering products that are unique to the brand, is what lead to the brothers’ eventual success. In fact, when they were first starting out, Wong says the brand’s shoes were bought from the same wholesalers as their competitors. “We realized that the lack of unique products meant that we were never going to grow,” he recalls.

Fast forward a quarter of a century, and one could conclude that the brothers may have it all figured out. One viral moment that happened recently: Blackpink’s Jennie Kim spotted in a pair of Charles & Keith boots during a concert in Seoul. The Lula patent collection had just recently launched in the fall, and it then flew off the shelves — thanks in part to the “K-Pop effect.”

“As a brand, we truly believe in the transformative power of fashion – that looking good on the outside can spark inner confidence, and put a bounce in your step – and saw the potential of designing our own products and creating a brand that consumers could truly identify with,” Wong tells PEOPLE.

From minimalist handbags to quirky boots, we uncover some of the best Charles & Keith products available. If you want to elevate your wardrobe this year, keep reading to shop our favorites — which are all under $100, by the way.