Shopping Our Ultimate Guide to the Best Charles & Keith Products — All Under $100 PEOPLE chats with co-founder Keith Wong about the affordable accessories brand that’s been seen on J.Lo, Gigi Hadid, Kelly Rowland, and plenty more By Erika Reals Erika Reals Erika is the Commerce Editor at PEOPLE.com. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 8, 2023 01:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / David Hattan If we told you an affordable accessories brand based in Singapore is behind some of the best accessory looks seen on mega-celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Kelly Rowland, Emily Ratajkowski, and Sienna Miller, you might not believe us. But for those of us who have tried out a wide range of Charles & Keith's product offerings — which cover all sorts of handbags, shoes, and other accessories like jewelry, sunglasses, belts, bag straps, and more — it’s really not surprising at all. Founded by brothers Charles and Keith Wong in 1996, Charles & Keith is one of the largest accessory brands in Asia with more than 600 retail stores on the continent, but the brand is rapidly adopting a fan base in the United States, thanks in part to its celebrity support (and, of course, its signature designer look at an affordable price point). “Our proposition has always been to offer a curated selection of premium and on-trend accessories, while keeping our price points as inclusive as possible, as we understand not everyone has thousands of dollars to splash out on a bag or pair of shoes,” COO and co-founder Keith Wong tells PEOPLE. “But everyone has an innate desire to look and feel great and fashionable.” If you’re wondering how the brand is able to achieve this, it has a lot to do with its longstanding experience in the industry. “For over 25 years, we have developed strong, direct relationships with raw material suppliers and ensure vendors work closely with our in-house design teams to control margins,” says Wong. That strategy, along with offering products that are unique to the brand, is what lead to the brothers’ eventual success. In fact, when they were first starting out, Wong says the brand’s shoes were bought from the same wholesalers as their competitors. “We realized that the lack of unique products meant that we were never going to grow,” he recalls. Fast forward a quarter of a century, and one could conclude that the brothers may have it all figured out. One viral moment that happened recently: Blackpink’s Jennie Kim spotted in a pair of Charles & Keith boots during a concert in Seoul. The Lula patent collection had just recently launched in the fall, and it then flew off the shelves — thanks in part to the “K-Pop effect.” “As a brand, we truly believe in the transformative power of fashion – that looking good on the outside can spark inner confidence, and put a bounce in your step – and saw the potential of designing our own products and creating a brand that consumers could truly identify with,” Wong tells PEOPLE. From minimalist handbags to quirky boots, we uncover some of the best Charles & Keith products available. If you want to elevate your wardrobe this year, keep reading to shop our favorites — which are all under $100, by the way. Charles & Keith Gabine Saddle Bag Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Anyone in the market for a classic saddle bag at an affordable price Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a larger everyday bag for work, errands, or travel Gabine is one of the brand’s iconic shoulder bags, “which has birthed a full product line extension to include shoes and costume jewelry,” says Wong. Currently, Gabine is offered in ten solid colors, as well as a mini size and geniune leather version. Other renditions of the bag are also released for capsule collections, like the current collaboration with K-pop group Itzy. The original Gabine is made from faux leather that’s super soft and looks pretty much like the real thing. We love wearing ours as an everyday bag we can take with us from weekend brunch straight to running errands around town. It holds all the essentials, including our phone, wallet, keys, and essential skincare items like lip balm and concealer. Price at time of publish: $76 Dimensions: 2.5 x 9 x 7 inches | Material: Faux leather | Colors: Cream, Pistachio, Mint Green, Lilac, Beige, Burgundy, Violet, Dark Brown, Navy, Black | Details: Magnetic closure, shoulder strap, long adjustable strap The 7 Best Tote Bags of 2023 for Every Style and Budget — Starting at $14 Charles & Keith Mini Crescent Hobo Bag Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Those in the market for a crescent moon-shaped bag in a smaller format Who It's Not Good For Anyone who is looking for a larger sized crescent bag or something with more color options As seen on J.Lo, this mini version of the crescent hobo bag is one of our personal favorites. Crescent or “moon” bags have been trending the past few seasons (and has been a go-to shape for Kendall Jenner, for example), but we think we’ll see plenty more where this came from in 2023. This sophisticated design features a crescent moon silhouette with gold-toned accents and a surprisingly roomy interior. We love that you can connect both the longer adjustable strap and the gold chain at the same time, so you have three different straps you can grab at any time. Price at time of publish: $76 Dimensions: 2.4 x 7.9 x 4 inches | Material: Faux leather | Colors: Black, White | Details: Single handle, zip closure, detachable adjustable strap, metal chain Charles & Keith Perline Chunky Penny Loafers Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Shoppers on the hunt for trend-forward loafers in neutral colors Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer a slimmer sole and heel and a more streamlined, minimalist silhouette If you’re in the market for a pair of classic penny loafers with a chunky on-trend twist, let us point you in the direction of these Perline loafers, which can “create a unique academia look,” says Wong. This is a staple pair you can dress up for the office or wear as an everyday shoe to replace a pair of sneakers or flats; the contrast stitching and chunky sole is a subtle nod to ‘90s grunge. With a chunky sole and back heel height of 2 inches, these slip-on loafers are comfortable and easy to walk and stand in for long periods. Price at time of publish: $76 Size Range: US 5-10 | Material: Faux leather | Colors: Black, Dark Brown | Heel height: 2 inches | Details: Covered square toe, chunky heel, contrast stitching Charles & Keith Koa Square Push-Lock Shoulder Bag Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Shoppers on the hunt for a trusty shoulder bag available in several color options Who It's Not Good For Anyone who wants a shoulder bag made from genuine leather Another must-have shoulder bag from the brand is the Koa. With six colorways to choose from, including a handful of punchy colors as well as classic, neutral hues, this bag is one you can own in several colors and never tire of. For less that $90, you can get a bag that looks like a high-end designer bag — except you won’t have to worry about taking care of the leather, since it’s made of a durable faux leather material (easy to wipe clean and doesn’t easily scuff). Price at time of publish: $86 Dimensions: 3.1 x 9 x 5.7 inches | Material: Faux leather | Colors: Lilac, Beige, Orange, Pink, Green, Black | Details: Detachable adjustable strap, push-lock closure, metallic accent handle Charles & Keith Gabine Chain-Link Card Holder Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a sleek card holder with a mini bag silhouette Who It's Not Good For Those wanting a slimmer card holder they can carry in their pocket In addition to bags and shoes, Charles & Keith also offers accessories, including wallets and card holders. This card holder looks like a micro purse, as it’s designed with a chain handle and Gabine metal accents. If you’re going out and only need a card or two (and a Chapstick, perhaps), then this is a charming option that looks a bit chicer than a card clip or mini wallet, in our opinion. You can also detach the chain handle and use as a wallet to put inside your larger bags, too, making it quite a versatile buy at less than $50. Price at time of publish: $46 Dimensions: 1.6 x 4 x 3.5 inches | Material: Faux leather | Colors: Olive Drab, Maple Brown, Gray Camo, Camoflauge, Black | Details: Non-adjustable detachable chain handle, magnetic closure Charles & Keith Lucile Platform Calf Boots Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Someone wanting a versatile yet trendy shoe option with a platform sole Who It's Not Good For Those avoiding tall heels or anyone wanting a boot that is less form-fitting around the ankle These boots are the perfect example of design that’s specifically unique to the brand. Made from faux leather, these feature a removable “sock” that transforms the boots into a strappy sandal for when the sunny weather reemerges; making it perhaps one of the most versatile pair of shoes you can own. Available in five colors, including a chic dusty blue, these boots would pair well with a structured handbag and a knit dress — and can “give even a basic LBD an instant edgy twist,” says Wong. Alternately, you can convert them into sandals and wear to a summer outing with a floral dress and linen blazer. Price at time of publish: $79 Size Range: US 5-11 | Material: Faux leather | Colors: Beige, Burgundy, Blue, Black, Black Textured | Heel height: 3.5 inches | Details: Removable sock feature, platform sole, adjustable ankle strap Charles & Keith Aviary Beaded Acryclic Handle Slouchy Bag Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Shoppers looking for a unique bag with charming bead details Who It's Not Good For Those needing a bag with bolder color options or more space Charles & Keith certainly has its fair share of timeless, minimalist designs, but it has plenty of trend-forward and detail-oriented pieces, as well. Case in point: this endearing handbag that features a slouchy, ruched exterior with acrylic beads decorated along the short handles — these details are reminiscent of more expensive handbag brands like Staud and luxury label Bottega Veneta. With a detachable crossbody strap, this bag can be worn both hands-free or used as a bag for more formal occasions, like date night or a work event. Price at time of publish: $63 Dimensions: 3.5 x 8.3 x 6.3 inches | Material: Faux leather and polyester | Colors: Dark Moss, Pumpkin, Cream | Details: Double acrylic handles, magnetic closure, adjustable detachable strap Charles & Keith Verity Chain-Link Sculptural Bag Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a statement shoulder bag with Y2K-inspired details Who It's Not Good For Those needing a roomier bag for everyday essentials or anyone looking for a shoulder bag a bit less expensive Yes, there’s something for the Y2K-obsessed, too: This chain-link sculptural bag in a pink, orange, and purple gradient print that’s guaranteed to turn heads. Match to a monochrome pink outfit or allow it to be the eye-catching statement piece by wearing it with an all black or white look — there are plenty of ways to style this high-design shoulder bag. It’s also available in white and beige if you love the shape and metal accents but tend to lean towards a more neutral color palette. Price at time of publish: $93 Dimensions: 6.5 x 2.6 x 4.7 inches | Material: Faux leather | Colors: Holographic, White, Beige, Black | Details: Single handle, zip closure, non-adjustable detachable strap Charles & Keith Minta Tiger Print Chain-Link Hobo Bag Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Those searching for an elevated animal print bag sized for nights out Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers a different animal print or wants an even more compact and dainty bag An animal print bag is a must-have for that perfect pop of fun amidst a toned-down wardrobe — from snakeskin to leopard or tiger print. Even pairing one with a basic sweatsuit can elevate the entire look. We love this tiger-print bag which features a velvety material and chain-link shoulder strap that looks far more expensive than its price tag. Tiger print is the new leopard print in 2023 — so might as well add one to your collection that’s equally chic and affordable. Price at time of publish: $86 Dimensions: 2.1 x 12.6 x 8.3 inches | Material: Faux leather and velvet | Colors: Multi | Details: Single chain handle, zip closure, detachable adjustable strap Charles & Keith Gabine Recycled Acetate Oval Sunglasses Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Anyone needing a classic, chic pair of sunglasses with oval frames and a variety of color options Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers larger-framed sunglasses Think of Charles & Keith as your go-to shop for accessories — including sunglasses. These oval sunglasses provide that classic ‘90s supermodel look that, we think, works well on pretty much all face shapes (if you're unsure, you can use their "360 & AR Try-On" feature). Part of the Gabine collection, they feature the iconic Gabine metal accents on the sides and are available in some of the classic Gabine colors including mint green, black, violet, and cream. For $63, it also comes with a hard sunglasses case and mini dust bag, which doubles as a microfiber cleansing cloth to keep your new sunnies looking spiffy. Price at time of publish: $63 Dimensions: 6 x 5.6 inches | Material: Acetate and berrylium copper | Colors: Cream, Mint Green, Violet, Tortoise Shell, Black | Details: Tinted lenses, metal accents The 20 Best Scarves of 2023 That Feel Like a Warm Hug Charles & Keith Ivy Top Handle Mini Bag Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Those shopping for a stylish micro bag with a detachable crossbody strap that can house small essentials like a credit card and keys Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for a micro bag that is still big enough to carry their phone If you’re wanting a true mini bag opposed to a card holder, the Ivy top-handle mini bag is perhaps the cutest thing we’ve laid our eyes on as of late. At just over 4 inches wide, this bag can carry only the essentials (and we mean essentials) — if you’re keen on that. It does come with a detachable chain so you can wear it as a crossbody for hands-free functionality. Otherwise, carry it from the top handles while storing away your ID, credit card, keys, lip balm — and a single hot sauce packet. Sorry, no phones allowed. Price at time of publish: $66 Dimensions: 16 x 4.33 x 5 inches | Material: Faux leather | Colors: Cobalt, Cream, Pink, Red, Green, Black | Details: Single handle, buckle closure, non-adjustable chain (detachable) Charles & Keith Swarovski Crystal Studded Bracelet Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Those looking for minimalistic and chic wrist candy that can be worn as an everyday piece Who It's Not Good For Anyone shopping for jewelry made with real gold or diamonds We’re adding this chic studded bangle to our carts ASAP. Made of brass and encrusted with Swarvoski crystals, this affordable bracelet is available in gold, silver, and rose gold finishes, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit you choose to pair it with. Since it comes in a branded box and velvet jewelry bag, this is a super giftable piece, as well. Wear it with the matching Swarovski-studded ring, too, for a timeless pairing that will cost you less than $50 total. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: Brass and Swarovski crystal | Colors: Gold, Silver, Rose Gold Charles & Keith Sabrina Canvas Cut-Out Envelope Phone Pouch Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Shoppers needing a compact bag to store their phone and credit cards Who It's Not Good For Anyone needing a bag that stores larger things, like over-the-ear headphones, makeup, or gloves Hate when small purses aren’t sized correctly to fit your phone? If that’s a problem you tend to run into when shopping for mini bags, consider adding a phone pouch to your bag collection. This one, featuring a gorgeous textured blue and cream check design, is perfectly sized to carry your smartphone and any must-have cards (it contains a phone pouch on one side with a wallet on the other). Wear this bag as a crossbody with the adjustable strap or as a hand bag with the blue beaded single top handle. Price at time of publish: $96 Dimensions: 1.5 x 4.5 x 6.3 inches | Material: Faux leather and canvas | Colors: Light blue | Details: Single handle, magnetic closure, detachable adjustable strap Charles & Keith Bow Tie Mesh Mules Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Brides-to-be or anyone else looking for a special occasion shoe at an affordable price Who It's Not Good For Anyone wanting a shorter heel or those shopping for an open-toe sandal versus a heeled mule Brides to be, beware — your wallets are about to get thinner when you discover all the great bridal-ready shoes and accessories Charles & Keith has on hand. For example, we can’t get over these sparkly mesh mules that come in at only $83 dollars, and would be perfect for a reception, glitzy after-party, or celebratory shower. The sparkly mesh upper complements the gem-encrusted bows and sculptural heel — resulting in an evening shoe that’s equal parts classy as it is trendy. Price at time of publish: $83 Size Range: US 4-10 | Material: Mesh and faux leather | Colors: Silver, Black, Nude | Heel height: 3.5 inches | Details: Pointed toe, flare heel, gem-encrusted bow with breathable mesh lining Charles & Keith Metallic Accent Tweed Mary Janes Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It's Good For Anyone needing a classic pair of Mary Jane flats for under $60 Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a pair of flats made from genuine leather or wanting bolder color options than what’s offered Whether you’re a TikTok scroller or city dweller, you probably have noticed the resurgence of Mary Janes and ballet flats within the past year. We love that these flats perfectly encapsulate the two trends, featuring a sleek leather or tweed check design — reminiscent of a certain French luxury house — combined with the Mary Jane-style straps to keep your feet secure, comfortable, and looking effortlessly cute. Price at time of publish: $53 Size Range: US 5-11 | Material: Faux leather, tweed, or woven fabric | Colors: White, Multi, Nude, Black | Details: Round toe, low block heel, breathable lining | Heel height: 2.5 inches Frequently Asked Questions Where is Charles & Keith from? Charles & Keith is a Singapore-born brand founded by entrepreneurial brothers Charles and Keith Wong in 1996. What is unique about Charles & Keith? According to Wong, the brand's customer-first approach is what makes them different from competitors. “In today’s environment customer satisfaction encompasses everything from products (design, quality, comfort) to even brand values — as customers move toward more intentional, ethical consumerism,” Wong tells PEOPLE. “All this, while ensuring an excellent user experience, be it online or offline.” What Charles & Keith products are popular? Wong says that consumers likely gravitate toward the brand’s modern and experimental design ethos. “Bags wise, shoulder styles have done exceedingly well for us, from our iconic saddle the Gabine…to the perfectly-sized Koa that comes in a buttery faux leather finish and is launched in a myriad of trending colors each season,” Wong tells PEOPLE. Additionally, the trend-forward products are available at an affordable price point — most under $100. Take Our Word For It Erika Reals is a commerce editor at PEOPLE with an expertise in fashion and beauty. Her work can also be found on Byrdie, Brides, and Daily Mail Fashion Finder. For this piece, she interviewed Charles & Keith co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Keith Wong, spent hours researching all the product offerings, and tested several of the brand’s products herself. The 12 Best Dagne Dover Bags of 2023