Pregnant Chanel Iman Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Walking the Runway at Miami Swim Week

The model announced that she was expecting her first baby with boyfriend Davon Godchaux in May

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 12, 2023 10:28PM EDT
Chanel Iman
Photo:

Thomas Concordia/Getty

Chanel Iman is keeping busy as she awaits her first baby with New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

Just a few weeks after announcing their engagement, the expectant mother, 32, made her way to Florida to walk the catwalk for Cupshe's fashion show at Miami Swim Week.

Chanel Iman

 Thomas Concordia/Getty

The pregnant model captured her moment on the runway in an Instagram post Wednesday, where she posed in a green two-piece swimsuit with the caption, "Miami 👙 🤰🏽🎀 📸 snnphotography." The photo showcased her smiling as she positioned her hands on top of her growing baby bump.

Iman also shared another moment from the catwalk where she modeled a pink one-piece and white beach wrap with the caption, "Miami Swim Week with my baby girl 🤰🏽👼🏽 🎀 @cupshe 👙"

Chanel Iman

Thomas Concordia/Getty 

The couple announced their pregnancy in May by sharing photos on Instagram dressed in all-white together with the caption, "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽." Iman is already a mother to daughters Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4, whom she shares with ex Sterling Shepard.  Godchaux, 28, is a father to a 7½-year-old son named Davon Godchaux II from a previous relationship.

They captured the moment that they learned their baby-to-be will be a girl in a video shared by Iman on Instagram with the caption, "The gender reveal is here!!!! Surprise 👼🏽🎉🎀" After the big moment, Godchaux said in the video: "I just want to tell my baby I love you, can't wait to meet you. Proud dad already. Can't wait to see you!"

Chanel Iman

Karisma Hotels & Resorts

"And I would like to tell our daughter that I love you so much and I'm just so grateful to be your mother," Iman added. "You have an amazing father and together we will raise you. ... Can't wait to see you. We are going to raise you to be great!"

Iman and Godchaux went Instagram official in April 2022 with a sweet photo of the two hugging at the Revolve Festival at Coachella. Godchaux gushed about their relationship by sharing a picture of himself singing to Iman on his 28th birthday, writing, "A picture is worth 1000 words."

