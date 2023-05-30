Supermodel Chanel Iman and NFL Player Davon Godchaux are Engaged: ‘The Blessings Keep Pouring’

On May 3, the couple revealed they are expecting their first child together

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Updated on May 30, 2023
Devon Godchaux And Chanel Iman Get Engaged in Italy
Davon Godchaux and Chanel Iman get engaged in Capri.

SplashNews.com

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux have another milestone to celebrate! 

The pregnant supermodel, 32, and the New England Patriots defensive tackle, 28, announced their engagement on Tuesday.

In new photos shared to Instagram, the couple gave glimpses at the romantic proposal in Capri, Italy, – and Iman's sparkling new rock! 

The first photo shows Godchaux in a white button-up shirt and black trousers, down on one knee and beaming up at a surprised Iman, who wears a white lace dress with butterfly-inspired accents.

RELATED: Chanel Iman and New England Patriots' Davon Godchaux Go Instagram-Official with PDA-Filled Photos

Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Her Third Baby, First with Boyfriend Davon Godchaux
Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux. Chanel Iman/Instagram

Photos taken after the moment show them sharing a warm embrace and walking hand-in-hand with big smiles on their faces. The former Victoria's Secret Angel also poses for a solo shot while holding a bundle of red roses.

A couple of other snapshots in the carousel give a closer look at Iman’s dazzling engagement ring, which features a large rectangle pendant on a single band. 

“The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go ♾️📍Capri , Italy 🇮🇹,” Iman wrote under an Instagram post that received many congratulatory messages from her fellow catwalkers, including Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge

On his own post, Godchaux admitted that he was nervous before the proposal. 

However, he wrote, “I never thought I would be getting down on one knee but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life! Chanel I love you so much and I wouldn’t have rather spend this moment with no one else by my side!” 

He also gushed over his fiancée’s family values, adding that he felt something special from the moment he met her. 

“We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything! What does not kill us only makes us stronger!!” Godchaux ended the sweet message.

RELATED: Chanel Iman Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl in Photoshoot with 2 Daughters: 'You're Getting a Sister!'

Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Her Third Baby, First with Boyfriend Davon Godchaux
The Family Lab by Gaja Kutnjak

RELATED: Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Her Third Baby, First with Boyfriend Davon Godchaux

On May 3, the soon-to-be-marrieds – who made their relationship Instagram official in April 2022 – revealed that they are expecting their first child together. Shortly after, Iman shared that she will be having her third baby girl

Iman shares two daughters  — Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4½ — with ex Sterling Shepard.

