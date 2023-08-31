Chandler Powell Laughs with Daughter Grace, 2, as She Pretends to Be a Koala in Silly Photo

Chandler Powell shares his 2-year-old daughter with wife Bindi Irwin

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 10:28AM EDT
Chandler Powell Instagram 08 31 23 - with Grace
Photo:

Chandler Powell/Instagram

Grace Warrior is becoming one with wildlife!

On Wednesday, Chandler Powell shared an adorable photo on Instagram with his 2-year-old daughter, showing the little girl pretending to be a koala as she climbed a tree.

Powell, 25, who shares Grace with wife Bindi Irwin, looks on and laughs as he supports Grace while she holds on tight to the tree and smiles.

"'Please be a koala in a tree?' — Grace 🐨 Who knew there’d be koalas on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Far North Queensland 😂," Powell joked. "Love building these memories with our girl."

Irwin, 25, commented on the sweet photo of her family, writing, "My loves ❤️."

The nature conservationist recently opened up to PEOPLE about her struggles with endometriosis and how lucky she feels to be mom to her daughter Grace, whom she welcomed in 2021.

After discussing how painful it is to be asked if she's going to have more kids, Irwin revealed to PEOPLE why that question can be so hurtful. "I feel like it is a universal question for women, which is heartbreaking because you never know what's going on in someone's life and what's happening behind closed doors," she said.

Bindi Irwin Enjoys Disney Day With Daughter Grace

Bindi Irwin Instagram

"And someone asking you, 'Why aren't you having more children? It's your responsibility to have more children.' It breaks your heart because we all have a different journey and a different story."

"For us personally, we feel so lucky to have Grace," Irwin told PEOPLE. "I think that every day I wake up and I look at our beautiful daughter and think she is our tiny little miracle and it makes me cry because we were very, very lucky to have her."

"And there was every chance that we wouldn't have been able to have a little one, so to have our beautiful girl, we are so lucky. And I wish more people would pause before asking, 'Why aren't you having more children?' "

