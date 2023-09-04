'The Challenge' Star Kyle Christie Is Engaged to Girlfriend Vicky Turner: 'Here's to Forever'

Kyle Christie and Vicky Turner are ready to tie the knot!

The Challenge star, 31, popped the question to his girlfriend over the weekend — and he chose a lavish backdrop.

In a video shared on both his and Turner's Instagram accounts, Christie gets down on one knee with a ring box in his hand as the couple enjoy a romantic boat excursion along the Amalfi Coast with the stunning hillside city of Positano, Italy, as a backdrop.

The clip captured all the proposal highlights, including the moment when Turner — who wore a shimmery white dress for the occasion — said yes and Christie reacted with an excited fist pump. The footage also offered a close-up look at Turner's stunning engagement ring.

"Mr & Mrs Christie coming soon…here’s to forever💍🤍," they captioned the joint post, tagging the company that helped Christie plan the proposal, which also featured a violinist serenading the couple on the boat.

Christie and Turner were enjoying a vacation in Italy leading up to their engagement. Both shared several photos from the romantic trip on Instagram, including snaps of what the reality star described as "the perfect date night."

The two are parents to a son named Crew Jax, who turns 3 on Sept. 13. Christie shared the happy news of the baby's arrival in 2021 with an Instagram post featuring photos of the proud new dad cradling the newborn in his arms and carrying Crew out of the hospital in a car seat.

Kyle Christie cuddles with his newborn son Crew Jax following his birth. Kyle Christie/Instagram

"Welcome to the world Crew you are so loved, we couldn't of [sic] asked for a more perfect little boy. Mam & Dad love you so much. They say 13 is unlucky for some but he was always destined to be, judging by my tattoo," he wrote in the post's caption.

Christie also gave a loving shout-out to Turner. "Thank you to @vickelizabethx for bringing this perfect little man into our lives, you honestly have done an extraordinary job from start to finish," he continued. "I honestly don't know how you women do it, you're all incredible…..my little family 👨‍👩‍👦."

The couple first revealed that they were set to become parents in March 2021. They both posted a photo showing them smiling and holding up an ultrasound photo of their baby-on-the-way.

"Little bit of you & a little bit of me...... that's what it takes to make a family ❤️. I promise you kid, you are going to have one hell of life," Christie wrote on his page. "Baby Christie due September."

Turner shared the same image on her Instagram with the caption, "Half of me and half of you ❤️. Baby Christie due September 2021."

Since Crew's arrival, Christie has been keeping his fans updated on all of his adventures as a first-time dad. The little boy appears frequently on the Geordie Shore alum's social media, and Christie loves to poke fun at Crew's typical toddler behavior.

In one Instagram post from July, Christie shared two photos of a red-faced Crew crying, as his father sat next to him on a couch holding a popsicle. "I literally had one lick — good start to a trip away at Casa Christie🍦🇪🇸," he joked, seemingly implying that his son does not like to share his treats.

In early February, Christie documented the duo's father-son outing to the barbershop, where they got matching haircuts.

"Dry January complete, finished off with a trim from Uncle Cal for filming tomorrow. Crew is happy on the inside I swear 🎥 ✂️," he wrote, again taking a light-hearted jab at his son's less-than-enthused reaction to his haircut experience.

