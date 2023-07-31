Mom Who Went Viral for Unusual Baby Name Ideas Reveals Daughter Laikynn Is Now 11 in Update Video

It's been over a decade since the viral chalkboard photo dominated Pinterest and other social media sites

Angela Andaloro
Published on July 31, 2023
Chalkboard Baby Name Meme Mom Reveals Daughter Laikynn Is Now 11 in Update Video: 'My First Viral Photo'
McKinli Hatch/Instagram

McKinli Hatch is sharing an update on her life over a decade after going viral for her baby name ideas.

The "Chalkboard mom" meme shows a pregnant Hatch with names she considered for her baby crossed out, with the name she settled on, Lakynn, circled. Hatch took the photo in 2012 for her blog, "Mommy's Little Sunshine" to announce her second baby's name.

Though she changed the spelling, she did name her now 11-year-old daughter Laikynn and shared an update on the family in an Instagram Reel Friday.

"When people realize you are the 'Chalk Board Mom' and Laikynn is now 11 years old..." she wrote in the in-video caption, where she and her tween daughter stand on the beach and do a secret handshake before running into the ocean together. 

"Throw back to my first viral photo 😅," she captioned the video, set to Florence and the Machine's "The Dog Days Are Over."

"The picture all of us millennial girlies had saved to our Pinterest boards before we ever even met a man to have kids with 😅," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "And now 'Navy' is a trending girls name. You were way ahead of the game haha."

Hatch is also mom to three boys: Madden, Tatum, 6, and Titan, 14.

