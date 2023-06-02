Chad Michael Murray Shows Off His Chiseled Abs in Flirty New Video

Chad Michael Murray has been hitting the gym.

The One Tree Hill alum showed off his chiseled physique in an Instagram video uploaded by his wife, Sarah Roemer. There was no caption needed as Murray, 41, stood shirtless in a doorway before slowly closing sliding doors.

As the doors closed, Murray mouthed “I love you” to his wife, and blew a kiss. Roemer, 38, set the video to the tune of The Beatles’ hit song “Help.”

Chad Michael Murray/Instagram

The couple secretly wed in 2015 — and were expecting their first child the same year. Murray was previously briefly married to his One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush.

In the years since the longtime pair's 2015 wedding, Murray and Roemer have proven that romance isn’t dead. The Cinderella Story actor previously penned a sweet message to the Disturbia actress, with whom he shares two kids, via Instagram on Mother’s Day in 2021.

“My forever dream woman,” he wrote at the time. “Happy Mother’s Day to this woman who carry’s [sic] this family pack on her shoulders:) You’re our rock mama.”

“We travel the world together and it wouldn’t be possible without you,” he added. “Homeschooling, pop quizzes, meals and every other mama task you can imagine:).”

Murray also compared his connection with Roemer to his own childhood, in which he didn’t have a mother figure.

“I never celebrated Mother’s Day growing up because I didn’t have a Mother - but watching the selflessness and sacrifices you make, without ever flinching, blow me away and truly show me why Mothers are like no other,” he continued. “And somehow you do all of it and still look this dang good:)”

Murray added: “I love you Sarah.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Murray’s latest project is Sullivan’s Crossing on the Canadian network CTV.

