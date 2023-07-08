Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Expecting Baby No.3

Chad Michael Murray and wife Sarah Roemer have another baby on the way!

The One Tree Hill star, 41, announced that he and actress Roemer, 38, are expecting their third child in an Instagram post on Friday — with a sweet photo of his smiling wife showing off a large baby bump.

“Baby #3 loading… ❤️,” Murray captioned the post, before he jokingly added, “Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one."



The actor then noted the slightly grainy quality of the celebratory pic with a cheeky comment. “Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I’m still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won’t trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it,” he added.

Murray — who did not share details of the sex of his third child in the annoucement — also posted the exciting news on his Instagram Story. “3rd little one on the way,” he wrote, before sharing his thoughts about transporting his growing brood. “Gonna need a bigger car”, he added, with a shocked face emoji.

The actor and Roemer married in 2015 and welcomed a son later the same year. They also share a daughter, born in 2017.

Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer in Los Angeles in 2018. Michael Tullberg/Getty

The couple's exciting baby news comes shortly after Murray posted a rare video of his son, 8, and daughter, 6, — whose names he and the Disturbia actress have not publicly announced — playing ball outside together.

“Watching the leaps a kid can make every year is utterly fascinating,” the proud dad captioned the Friday Instagram post. “We made him take 3 months off & now our boy is starting to dial in for the upcoming season. #thisis8 #proudparents❤️.”

“Side note — how dang cute is it that our daughter wanted to help train her big brother by being the ball girl ❤️😎,” Murray added.

Chad Michael Murray's wife Sarah Roemer and their two kids. Chad Michael Murray/Instagram

In May, the Cinderella actor paid tribute to his wife on Mother’s Day, posting a photo of Roemer on a plane with a heartfelt caption celebrating her as a mom.

"My forever dream woman. Happy Mother’s Day to this woman who carry’s this family pack on her shoulders:) You’re our rock mama," Murray wrote.

We travel the world together and It wouldn’t be possible without you. Homeschooling, pop quizzes, meals and every other mama task you can imagine:)

Murray continued, "I never celebrated Mother’s Day growing up because I didn’t have a Mother- but watching the selflessness and sacrifices you make, without ever flinching, blow me away and truly show me why Mothers are like no other. And somehow you do all of it and still look this dang good:) I love you Sarah."

