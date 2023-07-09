Chad Michael Murray Hints at Sex of Baby No.3 in Sweet Family Post

The actor, 41, revealed on Friday that he and wife Sarah Roemer are expecting a third child together

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 9, 2023 06:03AM EDT
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Reveal The Sex of Baby No.3
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer. Photo:

Chad Murray/Instagram

Chad Michael Murray is giving a huge hint about the sex of his third baby with wife Sarah Roemer!

The One Tree Hill star, 41, appeared to reveal the sex of their baby — a day after confirming that he and wife Roemer, 38, are expecting their third child — when he shared an Instagram Reel full of family snaps and videos on Saturday.

“We travel this world as a little wolf pack — this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet:),” Murray wrote in the caption, apparently revealing the couple are expecting a girl!

“Thank you mama for carrying our pack— literally💪❤️💪,” he continued, as Louis Armstong’s song “What a Wonderful World" played over the Reel.

Murray then made it clear that he and his wife wouldn’t be holding off any travel plans once their new addition arrived. “Coming to an airport near you — this family of 5😳.,” he continued. “I can hear it now- “Uhoh, here come the Murray’s” 😂😂😂 #babynews #baby #baby#3.”

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Reveal The Sex of Baby No.3
Murray hinted at the sex of his third child with expectant wife Roemer in a post.

Sarah Roemer/Instagram

The sweet Reel was packed with family snaps and cute clips, and began with Murray kissing Roemer on the cheek at the John Wick 4 premiere. Roemer was next seen in a photo smiling while standing next to an elephant in a sandy barn. The elephant’s trunk was adorably wrapped around her, just above her growing baby bump.

Other photos saw Murray and Roemer in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, and underneath a sparkly Carnaby Street sign in London. In one clip, Roemer walked with their children in central London, while in another she spent time with one of their kids by the towering Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Reveal The Sex of Baby No.3
Murray posted photos of he and his wife's recent travels since becoming pregnant.

Sarah Roemer/Instagram

Murray also included plenty of gorgeous bump shots in the sweet video, including Roemer cradling her baby bump in front of a lake surrounded by pink flowers and plants, revealing her baby bump as she lifted her tank top and posed with a friend outside as she cradled her bump.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roemer reposted the photo with her friend as she shared that she was pregnant at the same time as the pal in the pic. “Pregnancy with my childhood bestie 🫶🏻 ✨ 🫶🏻✨ #3,” the expectant star captioned the Instagram post. 

Representatives for Murray did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Reveal The Sex of Baby No.3
Roemer posing with a childhood friend.

Sarah Roemer/Instagram

On Friday, Murray announced that he and Roemer are expecting their third child in an Instagram post with a sweet photo of his smiling wife showing off a large baby bump.

“Baby #3 loading… ❤️,” Murray captioned the post, before he jokingly added, “Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one."

The actor and Roemer married in 2015 and welcomed a son later the same year. They also share a daughter, born in 2017.

 

Related Articles
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Jokes She's 'Hanging on by a Thread' While Showcasing Baby Bump in Blue Outfit
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Jokes She's 'Hanging on by a Thread' While Showcasing Baby Bump in Blue Outfit
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Expecting Baby No.3
pregnant Rihanna was spotted leaving Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood
Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Black Athleisure During West Hollywood Outing
Chrissy Teigen and kids
‘Tired’ Mom of 4 Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Kids on Instagram
Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson, and Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer Shares Solo Video with Son Leo amid Online Drama with Boyfriend Darius Jackson
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Pose Together in Sweet Family Photo: 'Happy Everything'
Jana Kramer and kids on vacation
Pregnant Jana Kramer Posts Photos from 'Full Circle' Family Vacation to Mackinac Island
Jessica Alba and Family at Wimbledon
Jessica Alba Celebrates Beginning of 'Fam Summer Vacay' by Sharing Sweet New Photo with All 3 Kids
Aaron Ross and Sanya Richards-Ross attend Kandi's Peach Social
Sanya Richards-Ross Is Pregnant! 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star and Husband Expecting Baby No. 2
Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman
Whitney Port and Husband Tim Rosenman 'Seriously' Considering Surrogacy for Second Baby
Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart Baby
Da Brat Is a Mom! Rapper and Wife Jesseca Welcome Baby Boy (Exclusive)
NFL Quarterback Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Another Girl Coming Soon'
NFL Quarterback Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Another Girl Coming Soon'
Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2021 AFI Fest - Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. "King Richard"
Alexis Ohanian Feels 'Confident' as a Dad as He and Serena Williams Prepare for Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Take Son, 5 Months, on Florida Beach Vacation: 'More of a Pool Boy'
Â Khloe Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine as Brother Rob Watches
See the Moment Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Meets His Baby Brother
See the Moment Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Meets His Baby Brother