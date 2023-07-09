Chad Michael Murray Hints at Sex of Baby No.3 in Sweet Family Post

Chad Michael Murray is giving a huge hint about the sex of his third baby with wife Sarah Roemer!



The One Tree Hill star, 41, appeared to reveal the sex of their baby — a day after confirming that he and wife Roemer, 38, are expecting their third child — when he shared an Instagram Reel full of family snaps and videos on Saturday.

“We travel this world as a little wolf pack — this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet:),” Murray wrote in the caption, apparently revealing the couple are expecting a girl!

“Thank you mama for carrying our pack— literally💪❤️💪,” he continued, as Louis Armstong’s song “What a Wonderful World" played over the Reel.

Murray then made it clear that he and his wife wouldn’t be holding off any travel plans once their new addition arrived. “Coming to an airport near you — this family of 5😳.,” he continued. “I can hear it now- “Uhoh, here come the Murray’s” 😂😂😂 #babynews #baby #baby#3.”



Murray hinted at the sex of his third child with expectant wife Roemer in a post. Sarah Roemer/Instagram

The sweet Reel was packed with family snaps and cute clips, and began with Murray kissing Roemer on the cheek at the John Wick 4 premiere. Roemer was next seen in a photo smiling while standing next to an elephant in a sandy barn. The elephant’s trunk was adorably wrapped around her, just above her growing baby bump.

Other photos saw Murray and Roemer in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, and underneath a sparkly Carnaby Street sign in London. In one clip, Roemer walked with their children in central London, while in another she spent time with one of their kids by the towering Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Murray posted photos of he and his wife's recent travels since becoming pregnant. Sarah Roemer/Instagram

Murray also included plenty of gorgeous bump shots in the sweet video, including Roemer cradling her baby bump in front of a lake surrounded by pink flowers and plants, revealing her baby bump as she lifted her tank top and posed with a friend outside as she cradled her bump.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roemer reposted the photo with her friend as she shared that she was pregnant at the same time as the pal in the pic. “Pregnancy with my childhood bestie 🫶🏻 ✨ 🫶🏻✨ #3,” the expectant star captioned the Instagram post.

Representatives for Murray did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Roemer posing with a childhood friend. Sarah Roemer/Instagram

On Friday, Murray announced that he and Roemer are expecting their third child in an Instagram post with a sweet photo of his smiling wife showing off a large baby bump.

“Baby #3 loading… ❤️,” Murray captioned the post, before he jokingly added, “Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one."

The actor and Roemer married in 2015 and welcomed a son later the same year. They also share a daughter, born in 2017.

