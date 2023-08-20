Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby No.3

The couple announced that they were expecting a third child on Instagram in July

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 05:26AM EDT
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome baby No.3
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer welcome baby No.3. Photo:

Michael Tran/FilmMagic, Sarah Roemer/Instagram

Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer have welcomed a baby girl.

The couple announced the arrival of their daughter — and third child together — on Instagram as they shared a glimpse of their newborn in a snap posted on Saturday.

“Heart full #family ❤️,” Murray, 41, wrote as he reposted a photo of the newborn, initially posted by Roemer, 38, on his Instagram Story. “She’s here!”

The photo of their baby daughter showed the little one lying down wearing a striped outfit with her legs crossed. A tiny heart-shaped birth mark was visible on her shin. 

Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Koemer Welcome Baby No.3
Murray confirmed the arrival of his third child with wife Roemer on Instagram.

Chad Murray/Instagram

“Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle,” Roemer announced in her post. “We are so in love! 🫶🏻 💕Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast. @chadmichaelmurray.”

Representatives for Murray and Roemer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for further comment.

The arrival of the couple’s daughter comes after the pair confirmed they were expecting their third child last month. 

Murray announced the news as he posted a sweet photo of his smiling wife showing off a large baby bump in a white dress.

Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Koemer Welcome Baby No.3
The couple shared a photo of their newborn daughter and her heart-shaped birthmarl.

Sarah Roemer/Instagram

“Baby #3 loading… ❤️,” The One Tree Hill star captioned the post. “Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one," he joked.

A day after confirming their baby news, Murray hinted that he and Roemer were having a baby girl in the caption of an Instagram Reel full of family snaps taken on recent vacation trips.

“We travel this world as a little wolf pack — this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet:),” Murray wrote in the caption. “Thank you mama for carrying our pack— literally💪❤️💪.”

Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Expecting Baby No.3
Murray and Roemer are now parents of three.

Monica Schipper/Getty

“Coming to an airport near you — this family of 5😳.,” he continued. “I can hear it now- “Uhoh, here come the Murray’s” 😂😂😂 #babynews #baby #baby#3.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Murray and Roemer married in 2015. The pair also share a son, 8, and daughter, 6, — whose names they have not publicly announced. 

In May, Murray paid tribute to his wife on Mother’s Day as he posted a photo of Roemer on a plane with a heartfelt caption. "My forever dream woman. Happy Mother’s Day to this woman who carry’s this family pack on her shoulders:) You’re our rock mama," the Cinderella actor wrote.

Murray continued, "I never celebrated Mother’s Day growing up because I didn’t have a Mother — but watching the selflessness and sacrifices you make, without ever flinching, blow me away and truly show me why Mothers are like no other. And somehow you do all of it and still look this dang good:) I love you Sarah."

Related Articles
Jesse Palmer, Emely Fardo
'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Are Expecting Their First Baby (Exclusive)
Patrick Mahomes arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Patrick Mahomes' Son Has 'Scary' Trip to ER as Wife Brittany Reveals Baby Is 'Highly Allergic' to Peanuts
Kaley Cuoco's Flight Attendant Costar Zosia Mamet Meets daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco’s ‘Flight Attendant’ Costar Zosia Mamet Meets Daughter Matilda: ‘Besties’
Sunny Hostin with son Gabe Gabriel Hostin
Sunny Hostin Celebrates Son Gabriel's 21st Birthday During Ibiza Vacation: ‘You Are a Blessing’
Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Debate Baby No. 3: 'You Never Know'
Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Jonas Debate Having Baby No. 3: 'You Never Know'
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Alba Says Therapy Has Given Daughters a 'Language Where They Can Communicate with Me' (Exclusive)
Rumer Willis and Demi Moore attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California; Demi Moore Shares Photos from the Day Rumer Willis Gave Birth as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
Demi Moore Shares Photos from the Day Rumer Willis Gave Birth as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
Josie Balka Pregnant
'Bringing Up Bates' Star Josie Bates Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Kelton: 'Party of Five'
guerdy cancer battle with kids
'RHOM' 's Guerdy Abraira Smiles in Sweet Photos with Her Two Sons amid Cancer Treatment: 'My Loves'
JoJo Siwa attends The Hollywood Museum's 10th Annual "Real To Reel: Portrayals And Perceptions Of LGBTQ+s In Hollywood" Exhibit at The Hollywood Museum on June 08, 2023
JoJo Siwa Reveals She's Wanted to Be a Mom Since She Was 12: 'I Cannot Wait to Have Babies'
Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian instagram 08 15 23
Pregnant Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Have 'Date Night' Ahead of Welcoming Second Baby
Tia Blanco Shares Sweet Video of Her and Brody Jenner's Newborn Girl
Brody Jenner's Fiancée Tia Blanco Shares Sweet Videos of 18-Day-Old Baby Girl: ‘So in Love’
'Daddy' Nick Cannon Surprises Alyssa Scott, Halo with 'Sweetest Bouquet: 'Love From My Love'
Nick Cannon Surprises Alyssa Scott and Baby Daughter Halo with 'Sweetest' Bouquet: 'Thank You Daddy'
Kim Zolciack-Biermann Celebrates Son Kash's 11th Birthday by Waking Him Up with Birthday Song
Kim Zolciack-Biermann Celebrates Son Kash's 11th Birthday by Waking Him Up with Celebratory Song
Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Crop Top and Baggy Low-Rise Jeans: CiCi Mama
Pregnant Ciara Bares Her Baby Bump in Crop Top and Baggy Low-Rise Jeans: 'CiCi Mama'
Katie Stevens Opens Up About Living with Postpartum Depression After June Birth of Daughter Rome
'The Bold Type' Star Katie Stevens Talks Living with Postpartum Depression After Daughter's Birth