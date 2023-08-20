Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome baby No.3

Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer have welcomed a baby girl.

The couple announced the arrival of their daughter — and third child together — on Instagram as they shared a glimpse of their newborn in a snap posted on Saturday.

“Heart full #family ❤️,” Murray, 41, wrote as he reposted a photo of the newborn, initially posted by Roemer, 38, on his Instagram Story. “She’s here!”

The photo of their baby daughter showed the little one lying down wearing a striped outfit with her legs crossed. A tiny heart-shaped birth mark was visible on her shin.

Murray confirmed the arrival of his third child with wife Roemer on Instagram. Chad Murray/Instagram

“Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle,” Roemer announced in her post. “We are so in love! 🫶🏻 💕Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast. @chadmichaelmurray.”

Representatives for Murray and Roemer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for further comment.

The arrival of the couple’s daughter comes after the pair confirmed they were expecting their third child last month.

Murray announced the news as he posted a sweet photo of his smiling wife showing off a large baby bump in a white dress.



The couple shared a photo of their newborn daughter and her heart-shaped birthmarl. Sarah Roemer/Instagram

“Baby #3 loading… ❤️,” The One Tree Hill star captioned the post. “Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one," he joked.

A day after confirming their baby news, Murray hinted that he and Roemer were having a baby girl in the caption of an Instagram Reel full of family snaps taken on recent vacation trips.

“We travel this world as a little wolf pack — this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet:),” Murray wrote in the caption. “Thank you mama for carrying our pack— literally💪❤️💪.”

Murray and Roemer are now parents of three. Monica Schipper/Getty

“Coming to an airport near you — this family of 5😳.,” he continued. “I can hear it now- “Uhoh, here come the Murray’s” 😂😂😂 #babynews #baby #baby#3.”

Murray and Roemer married in 2015. The pair also share a son, 8, and daughter, 6, — whose names they have not publicly announced.

In May, Murray paid tribute to his wife on Mother’s Day as he posted a photo of Roemer on a plane with a heartfelt caption. "My forever dream woman. Happy Mother’s Day to this woman who carry’s this family pack on her shoulders:) You’re our rock mama," the Cinderella actor wrote.

Murray continued, "I never celebrated Mother’s Day growing up because I didn’t have a Mother — but watching the selflessness and sacrifices you make, without ever flinching, blow me away and truly show me why Mothers are like no other. And somehow you do all of it and still look this dang good:) I love you Sarah."