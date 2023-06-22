Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets That ‘Stay Cool Through the Night’ Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

While there are many things to enjoy about summer weather, getting sweaty overnight is not high on the list. Lucky for you, Amazon just put a highly rated set of cooling bed sheets on sale ahead of Prime Day, which is one of the site’s most impressive annual sales. Amazon just announced that Prime Day will take place on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 this year, and it’s expected to be chock-full of steep discounts on tons of products. The good news is that you don’t have to count down the days over the next three weeks, since Amazon has already dropped plenty of must-have deals — including a sale on its top-selling bed sheets.

The Cgk Unlimited Luxury Cooling Sheet Set has earned a ton of positive feedback from shoppers, plus a best-seller status in its category to boot. And if you add them to your cart right now, you can snag the sheets for under $30. Just be sure to click the coupon box before heading to checkout to receive the full discount.

The sheets are made from a soft and breathable fabric blend that’s designed to stay cool all night. In addition to being wrinkle-resistant, their brushed microfiber material also gives the sheets a super plush and lightweight feel for added comfort. One five-star reviewer even noted that they feel “silky” on their skin.

The set, which is available in sizes twin through California king, includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet has a deep-pocket design that can fit mattresses between 8 and 16 inches thick without budging. Another perk? The sheets are machine washable.

You can snag the set in 45 colors and patterns, including neutral white, muted gray, and calming sky blue — along with bolder selections like a sage green and blue stripe. Discounts vary depending on which size and color you go with.

More than 188,400 Amazon customers have given the sheets a perfect rating, and over 1,000 shoppers have purchased them this week alone. One reviewer described the sheets as “soft and comfortable,” then finished off by saying, “they stay cool through the night.” Another user wrote: “They are comfortable and don't wrinkle, even after multiple washes.” They continued: ”They are cooling and I sleep better with them.”

A final shopper called the set the “softest sheets ever” and raved: “[There is] no telling how much money I’ve wasted on expensive sheets that I hoped would feel like these.”

Don’t miss the double discounts on Amazon’s best-selling bed sheets ahead of Prime Day; grab the Cgk Unlimited Luxury Cooling Sheet Set while it’s under $30.

