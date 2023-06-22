Lifestyle Home Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets That ‘Stay Cool Through the Night’ Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day “They are comfortable and don't wrinkle, even after multiple washes” By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon While there are many things to enjoy about summer weather, getting sweaty overnight is not high on the list. Lucky for you, Amazon just put a highly rated set of cooling bed sheets on sale ahead of Prime Day, which is one of the site’s most impressive annual sales. Amazon just announced that Prime Day will take place on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 this year, and it’s expected to be chock-full of steep discounts on tons of products. The good news is that you don’t have to count down the days over the next three weeks, since Amazon has already dropped plenty of must-have deals — including a sale on its top-selling bed sheets. The Cgk Unlimited Luxury Cooling Sheet Set has earned a ton of positive feedback from shoppers, plus a best-seller status in its category to boot. And if you add them to your cart right now, you can snag the sheets for under $30. Just be sure to click the coupon box before heading to checkout to receive the full discount. Amazon Buy It! Cgk Unlimited Luxury Cooling Sheet Set, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com The 7 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The sheets are made from a soft and breathable fabric blend that’s designed to stay cool all night. In addition to being wrinkle-resistant, their brushed microfiber material also gives the sheets a super plush and lightweight feel for added comfort. One five-star reviewer even noted that they feel “silky” on their skin. The set, which is available in sizes twin through California king, includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet has a deep-pocket design that can fit mattresses between 8 and 16 inches thick without budging. Another perk? The sheets are machine washable. You can snag the set in 45 colors and patterns, including neutral white, muted gray, and calming sky blue — along with bolder selections like a sage green and blue stripe. Discounts vary depending on which size and color you go with. What’s Trending on Amazon Right Now? These 10 Summer Kitchen Essentials Under $100 More than 188,400 Amazon customers have given the sheets a perfect rating, and over 1,000 shoppers have purchased them this week alone. One reviewer described the sheets as “soft and comfortable,” then finished off by saying, “they stay cool through the night.” Another user wrote: “They are comfortable and don't wrinkle, even after multiple washes.” They continued: ”They are cooling and I sleep better with them.” A final shopper called the set the “softest sheets ever” and raved: “[There is] no telling how much money I’ve wasted on expensive sheets that I hoped would feel like these.” Don’t miss the double discounts on Amazon’s best-selling bed sheets ahead of Prime Day; grab the Cgk Unlimited Luxury Cooling Sheet Set while it’s under $30. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Kristin Davis Just Wore the Popular Summer Dress Trend We've Seen on Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling Spanx’s New Sale Has Flattering Wide-Leg Pants, Breezy Shorts, and More Summer Styles for Up to 60% Off Sarah Jessica Parker’s Rosy Cheeks at the ‘AJLT’ Premiere Are Thanks to the Cream Blush Cameron Diaz Uses, Too