CeraVe’s Tinted Sunscreen Is an Amazon Shopper Favorite Because It ‘Blends Easily’ — and It’s on Sale

One five-star reviewer raved that it “works as a sunscreen, moisturizer, and foundation in one”

By
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury

Larry Stansbury is a Commerce Producer at Dotdash Meredith, handling production requests for the News and Deals team. Larry has previously held editorial positions at Entertainment Tonight, Good Housekeeping Magazine, Woman's Day Magazine, and Woman's World Magazine. He has work published in PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Parents, and more. He is also author of two books.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 01:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

The one product you should never leave the house without apply is a good sunscreen. But some leave a white cast behind, and top-rated sunscreens can break the bank. However, thousands (and thousands) of Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of one tinted sunscreen that they say blends seamlessly — and it’s on sale for under $15. 

Best known for its face washes and moisturizers, CeraVe’s Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen is a tinted formula that provides broad spectrum SPF 30 protection and leaves behind a healthy-looking glow. Fragrance-free, paraben-free, and recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation, the mineral sunscreen contains ceramides (like all CeraVe products) to protect the skin barrier and niacinamide, which helps to calm skin. They work in conjunction with active ingredients titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, which protect against UV rays and minimize sun damage. 

Right now, the tinted sunscreen — which is suitable for all skin tones and types, including acne-prone skin — is on sale for just $13, so you may want to stock up. 

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30

Amazon

Buy It! CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30, $13.42 (orig. $16); amazon.com

Use the sunscreen as the final step in your skincare routine or under makeup as a primer, and reapply at least every two hours, especially if you’re spending time in the sun. 

More than 30,000 shoppers have given the top-selling tinted sunscreen a perfect rating. One five-star reviewer raved that this sunscreen “works as a sunscreen, moisturizer, and foundation in one.” Another shopper shared that their dermatologist recommended this sunscreen and was surprised that it absorbed into their skin well, adding, “The tint is a bonus.” 

And a different customer simply stated: “It spreads on evenly with no pilling and the tint is a nice shade and blends easily.” 

If you've been on the hunt for a sunscreen that does it all, don't miss grabbing the CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen while it's on sale at Amazon. 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Spanx Sale Tout
Spanx Put These Flattering Summer Shorts on Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend
Katie Holmes 2022 Tribeca Festival
Katie Holmes’ Airy White Maxi Skirt Is the Breathable Summer Style You Should Be Buying Now
Oraimo Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum 'Doesn’t Miss a Single Crumb’ — and It’s Just $82 Today at Amazon
Related Articles
Oraimo Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum 'Doesn’t Miss a Single Crumb’ — and It’s Just $82 Today at Amazon
Trending Products Roundup: Outdoor Decor Under $30 TOUT
The 14 Best Deals on Outdoor Decor at Amazon Right Now — All Under $30
TARSE Women's Capri Yoga Pants Tout
These ‘Extremely Comfortable’ Cropped Yoga Pants Are Trending on Amazon — and They’re as Little as $24 Right Now
Act+Acre Cold Processed Apple Stem Cell Serum
The Scalp Serum Shoppers Are Calling a 'Miracle' for Dry, Itchy Skin Is Finally Back in Stock
Homemate Queen Mattress Topper Tout
A Mattress Topper That Adds ‘Just the Right Amount of Softness’ Is 63% Off at Amazon
ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Tout
This ‘Lightweight and Flowy’ Maxi Dress Is a Go-To for Hot Days, and It’s Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Jennifer Garner Brooks Shoes Tout
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Running Shoes Shoppers and PEOPLE Editors Swear by for Unrivaled Comfort
Best Moisturizers with SPF
The 9 Best Moisturizers with SPF of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum Tout
This Lightweight Stick Vacuum That Cleans ‘Nasty’ Floors with Ease Is $100 Off at Amazon
WISELIFE Storage Bags Tout
Maximize Closet Space with ‘Roomy’ Storage Bags That Are on Sale for Less Than $5 Apiece
Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups Tout
8 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying — All Under $35
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand Tout
This Portable Hammock That's 'a Breeze to Set Up' Is on Sale at Amazon Ahead of the Start of Summer
ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless Rompers TOUT
This 'Cute and Comfy' Romper with Pockets Just Dropped on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers
Tula Friends & Family Sale TOUT
The Caffeinated Eye Balm Making Celebrities, Editors, and Customers Look Instantly Awake Is 20% Off
Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert
More Than 44,700 Shoppers Have Given This 'Cloud-Like' Comforter a Five-Star Rating — and It's $25 at Amazon
JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, Hands Free Bladeless Fan
Amazon Shoppers Use This Personal Fan During 'Hot Days' at Disney World — and It's on Sale