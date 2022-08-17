People.com Shopping Everything You Need to Know About CeraVe (and Its Best Products) By Lindsay Colameo Updated on August 17, 2022 01:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. PEOPLE / CeraVe When it comes to no-frills skincare, there are few brands that deliver the gentle touch and powerful results of CeraVe. It’s been a beloved brand of dermatologists and beauty editors for years, and with good reason— their effective formulas prioritize results at an affordable price, over costly, luxury packaging. And for that, we (and our wallets) are grateful! The CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion has been a staple in my starting skincare lineup for years now, thanks to its lightweight texture, SPF protection, and exceptionally gentle formulation which plays nice with my sensitive skin – a trademark benefit of all their products – and a delicate combination I’ve found hard to come by. So how did CeraVe come to be? The award-winning legacy brand was founded in 2005 as part of a pharmaceutical company, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (now Bausch Health Companies), with its original focus on medical marketing to dermatologists. With science at the heart of every CeraVe product formulation, it’s no accident their products are so effective at addressing major skincare concerns. It wasn’t until 2017, when the brand was acquired by L’Oréal that they opened up to mass marketing, making the brand more accessible to everyday consumers, and subsequently establishing itself as a household name in go-to daily skincare. They’ve since become one of the fastest growing skincare brands around the world, with unprecedented brand loyalty that spans across generations. It’s the brand you’ll find in your grandma’s medicine cabinet, your nieces skincare fridge, and your mom’s travel bag. CeraVe’s secret sauce lies in the expertise behind its meticulous formulations. “Through our early research with dermatologists, we learned that the key components of the skin barrier – ceramides – were deficient in skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis and dry skin, which lead to a compromised skin barrier,” Tom Allison, Brand Co-Founder, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Professional Marketing at CeraVe told PEOPLE. “As a result, skin-identical ceramides became the hero ingredient of CeraVe, with products designed to help restore and maintain the skin barrier by replenishing ceramides,” he added. Fun fact: the CeraVe name is a nod to the three essential ceramides and technology (called Multivesicular Emulsion, or MVE technology) found in every single CeraVe product. “CeraVe is CERAmides + mVE. The MVE technology is what allows for the slow release of ingredients into the skin over time so that the ingredients can absorb into the skin to hydrate and nourish, as well as help repair, restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier,” Allison told People. As a result, CeraVe products work around the clock to help maintain the natural protective function of the skin barrier for up to 24 hours after you apply them. Looking to experience what all the CeraVe fuss is about for yourself? Read on for a list of our favorite CeraVe products. Skin is instantly coddled and looks and feels noticeably smoother, long after you apply it. It’s definitely one of the richer formulas in the brands lineup, making it ideal for chronically dry skin, or to treat dry skin patches including eczema, helping to soothe skin on contact without suffocating it. CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon If dunking your hand into a tub of thick cream isn’t for you, meet the sister product which offers a lighter-weight formula (as in, light enough to dispense through the pump top) but offers the same long-lasting hydration benefits. This moisturizer is also spiked with the super-hydrator, hyaluronic acid, which is celebrated for holding up to 1,000 times its weight in water in skin cells and keeping skin supple and conditioning all day long. It’s a silkier texture that has a satisfying glide as you apply to skin and can also be used head to toe. Added bonus: The fragrance-free formula is gentle enough for the most sensitive skin types and is stamped with the National Eczema Association’s seal of acceptance. CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 4.8 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta This gentle cleanser has been a favorite since the brands inception. It was one of the first three products to launch and one that remains a best-seller and fan-favorite today. A quick Google search surfaces over 23,000 four- and five-star reviews further proving its fandom and with good reason. The formula gently loosens and lifts away makeup, dirt, and grease from the day without leaving skin stripped for any ounce of moisture. It’s formulated with the brands signature ceramides and spiked with moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid which help to restore moisture to the skin, instead of washing it away. Instead of leaving skin feeling tight and dry, this pampering cleanse leaves skin feeling supple, dewy, and refreshed. CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dermstore There’s something undeniably satisfying about the foaming lather that works up from this gel formula. It dispenses as a clear gel out of the pump, then transforms into a light frothy foam when mixed with water which makes for a delightful cleansing experience. Similar to the Hydrating Facial Cleanser, this foaming gel version gently – yet effectively – lifts away oil and grime from the day, while still leaving skin feeling pampered and conditioned. It’s exceptionally effective at balancing oily skin. I found that my regularly shiny t-zone wasn’t nearly as reflective throughout the day, and my face was left feeling soft and smooth, instead of stripped and dehydrated. CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 3 View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Here’s a tried-and-true favorite that delivers on all its promises, and has nearly 60,000 glowing Amazon-shopper reviews to show for it. The silky formula does as good a job as any quality moisturizer in blanketing skin in a fast-absorbing layer of conditioning goodness, while also delivering a substantial shot of sun protection. It swaps the typically tacky, chalky texture of traditional sunscreen, with the satisfying glide of a high-end moisturizer, and delivers it at a budget-friendly price under $15 bucks. The formula is packed with moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid, skin-evening niacinamide, and the brands signature barrier-protecting ceramide trio, so your skin remains soft and hydrated all day long. CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM 4 View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta This product is proof that a quality night cream doesn’t have to feel heavy or greasy in order to deliver supple, glowy results come morning. This lightweight nighttime moisturizer soaks into skin in seconds, as if your skin is quite literally drinking up all that hydrating goodness (from the ceramides and hyaluronic acid blend). Two or three pumps in enough to cover your face and neck, and despite the slippery texture, it doesn’t feel the least bit greasy. Skin feels super hydrated just seconds after applying it, and looks and feels equally as refreshed after your nighttime snooze. CeraVe Heal and Protect Balm View On Amazon Whether you’re battling severe dryness or chaffing, or just looking to test out the glazed donut skin trend taking over the Internet, this heavy duty balm delivers. The thick petroleum-based ointment creates an instant barrier on skin to help with immediate soothing and healing for cracked, irritated skin that needs an extra dose of care. It creates something of a pillow-y bandage for aggravated areas on the skin and provides fast relief while also helping to treat and heal skin’s disrupted barrier. The formula is made without lanolin or fragrance, making it an ideal ointment for sensitive skin, and since it’s non comedogenic, you can apply over your face to achieve the coveted glazed glow without fear of breakouts. CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm CeraVe View On Cerave.com This unassuming little jar has become a personal favorite of mine that has transformed my nightly makeup removal process from a chore to a treat. The balm appears solid in the jar, but one swirl of your finger on the surface and it begins to melt into the most deliciously velvety texture that you can easily apply across your face. It dissolves makeup on contact—including the most stubborn waterproof and smudge-proof formulas—without any aggressive rubbing, and gently wipes it all away without a trace of greasy residue remaining on skin. The formula is packed with conditioning jojoba oil alongside the brands signature ceramides which make for a gentle cleanse ideal for any skin type, even the most sensitive. CeraVe Comforting Eye Makeup Remover CeraVe View On Cerave.com As a contact lens-wearer, I’m always weary of eye makeup removers because no matter how gentle they promise to be, they still leave my eyes with an uncomfortable sting post-removal. That was until this cute little bottle of milky magic entered my life. The bi-phase formula is a water and oil blend that dissolves any trace of waterproof makeup, oil, or dirt with ease, and has a soothing milky texture that coddles skin while it cleanses. The formula is rid of all the irritating stuff like parabens, alcohol, fragrance, and colorants, making for a gentle, sting-free makeup removal process ideal for the most sensitive skin types. CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Cream Courtesy of Ulta View On Ulta This powerful anti-aging eye cream is one of the newest additions to the brand's lineup and certainly one to get excited about. The formula combines CeraVe’s usual suspects (ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide) with peptides and caffeine that firm and brighten skin around the delicate under eyes. It has a rich, silky texture out of the tube that applies smooth on the skin without any pilling, so you can wear under makeup during the daytime and dab on before bed. A twice daily application results in noticeably smoother looking skin, as this stuff does a number at reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet, but in true CeraVe fashion, does so with a gentle, caressing touch that won’t aggravate or irritate skin. Frequently Asked Questions Is CeraVe good for acne? CeraVe has a dedicated Acne-Prone line formulated with breakout-targeting ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, exfoliating glycolic and lactic acid, as well as ceramide-rich moisturizers to repair the skin barrier. Beyond its acne-specific line, most of CeraVe's products are non-comedogenic (meaning they won't clog pores), but you should check the label before use to ensure the product won't exacerbate acneic skin. The brand also does not use any fragrance which is ideal for sensitive skin prone to breakouts. What is the difference between CeraVe and Cetaphil? CeraVe was developed upon the discovery that those with skin conditions like eczema and acne have a compromised skin barrier, and therefore, many of its products are made with lipid-rich ceramides to restore it. Cetaphil was developed several decades earlier and launched with what is now known as the Gentle Skin Cleanser, a milky gel wash. Both brands are commonly recommended by dermatologists, fragrance-free, and do not cause irritation. They deliver universally loved products, so it's up to you to to trial the offerings from each to find what works best for your individual skin type.