Everything You Need to Know About CeraVe (and Its Best Products)

When it comes to no-frills skincare, there are few brands that deliver the gentle touch and powerful results of CeraVe. It’s been a beloved brand of dermatologists and beauty editors for years, and with good reason— their effective formulas prioritize results at an affordable price, over costly, luxury packaging. And for that, we (and our wallets) are grateful! The CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion has been a staple in my starting skincare lineup for years now, thanks to its lightweight texture, SPF protection, and exceptionally gentle formulation which plays nice with my sensitive skin – a trademark benefit of all their products – and a delicate combination I’ve found hard to come by.

So how did CeraVe come to be? The award-winning legacy brand was founded in 2005 as part of a pharmaceutical company, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (now Bausch Health Companies), with its original focus on medical marketing to dermatologists. With science at the heart of every CeraVe product formulation, it’s no accident their products are so effective at addressing major skincare concerns. It wasn’t until 2017, when the brand was acquired by L’Oréal that they opened up to mass marketing, making the brand more accessible to everyday consumers, and subsequently establishing itself as a household name in go-to daily skincare. They’ve since become one of the fastest growing skincare brands around the world, with unprecedented brand loyalty that spans across generations. It’s the brand you’ll find in your grandma’s medicine cabinet, your nieces skincare fridge, and your mom’s travel bag.

CeraVe’s secret sauce lies in the expertise behind its meticulous formulations. “Through our early research with dermatologists, we learned that the key components of the skin barrier – ceramides – were deficient in skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis and dry skin, which lead to a compromised skin barrier,” Tom Allison, Brand Co-Founder, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Professional Marketing at CeraVe told PEOPLE. “As a result, skin-identical ceramides became the hero ingredient of CeraVe, with products designed to help restore and maintain the skin barrier by replenishing ceramides,” he added.

Fun fact: the CeraVe name is a nod to the three essential ceramides and technology (called Multivesicular Emulsion, or MVE technology) found in every single CeraVe product. “CeraVe is CERAmides + mVE. The MVE technology is what allows for the slow release of ingredients into the skin over time so that the ingredients can absorb into the skin to hydrate and nourish, as well as help repair, restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier,” Allison told People. As a result, CeraVe products work around the clock to help maintain the natural protective function of the skin barrier for up to 24 hours after you apply them.

Looking to experience what all the CeraVe fuss is about for yourself? Read on for a list of our favorite CeraVe products.