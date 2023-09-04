Céline Dion's Sister Says She's 'Strong' amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle: 'Doing Everything to Recover'

“There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain,” said the singer’s older sister Claudette

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 11:43AM EDT
Celine Dion attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France
Celine Dion. Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Céline Dion’s older sister Claudette is giving an update on the Canadian singer’s ongoing health issues.

On Thursday, Claudette, 74, spoke to Hello! Canada about her sister’s recovery since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms.

“She’s doing everything to recover,” she told the outlet of Dion. “She’s a strong woman.”

The condition, according to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation, affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord. "Patients can be disabled, wheelchair-bound or bed-ridden, unable to work and care for themselves," they say, adding that the neurological disease with autoimmune features can include symptoms like "hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, chronic anxiety," and muscle spasms "so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones."

“It’s an illness we know so little about. There are spasms – they’re impossible to control,” Claudette said. “There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Celine Dion with her kids
Celine Dion with her kids.

Celine Dion Instagram

Earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE that Dion, 55, was "doing everything she can" to be healthy enough to get back onstage after canceling her concert dates through April 2024.

“It’s heartbreaking that she has had to cancel touring but she is suffering mobility and other issues from the disease disrupting her daily life," a music source told PEOPLE exclusively in May.

“She is doing everything she can while working with doctors because she wants to perform,” the source continued. “She has not given up at all. She is hoping to get all of the issues with this disease under control so she can sing again."

Dion first revealed that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in December in an Instagram video.

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," the "My Heart Will Go On" singer explained. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Dion — who has three sons, René-Charles, 22, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil — noted that she has "a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better."

"And my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope," she said at the time.

Related Articles
Steve Harwell
Steve Harwell Is in Hospice with Only a 'Short Time Left,' Smash Mouth Manager Says
Julia Michaels poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California.
Julia Michaels Had Her Gallbladder Removed: 'Finally Feeling So Much Better'
Shaquille o'neil gym weightloss instagram 080323
Shaquille O’Neal Reveals 55-Lb. Weight Loss: ‘I Couldn’t Even Walk Up the Stairs’
Post Malone Shows Off Weight Loss Progress in New Mirror Selfie
Post Malone Shows Off Weight Loss Progress in New Mirror Selfie
Meghan and Ryan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Persuaded Her Brother Ryan to Get Botox: 'Botox Bros!'
Ana Navarro Praises Mediterranean Diet After Eating and Drinking 'Like the World Was Coming to an End' in Greece: 'I Actually Lost a Pound'
Ana Navarro Praises Mediterranean Diet: 'I Actually Lost a Pound' Despite Indulging 'Like the World Was Coming to an End'
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
'RHONY''s Jenna Lyons Is Afraid to Wear a Swimsuit on Vacation Because of Her Skin Disorder: 'Abject Terror' (Exclusive)
Biggest Loser trainer and fitness influencer Erica Lugo
Former 'Biggest Loser' Trainer Erica Lugo, 36, Says Doctor Dismissed Perimenopause Symptoms: 'I Felt So Sad and Broken' (Exclusive)
Simon Cowell attends "America's Got Talent" Season 16 at Dolby Theatre
Simon Cowell Says a 'Weight Has Lifted' After Opening Up About His Journey with Depression and Therapy
Lucinda Daniels, California mom on life support after collapsing on football field tending to injured son
Mom, 44, Suffers Brain Aneurysm After Son Gets Injured in Football Game: 'Unthinkable Series of Events'
Daniel Radcliffe Miracle Workers Season 4 - Episode 10
Daniel Radcliffe Shows Off Six-Pack Abs in Tighty Whities for TV Finale
Barbara "Babs" Thore, known to many as Whitney's mom on "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died.
'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Star Whitney Way Thore Shares Touching Video Tribute After Mom's 'Difficult' Death (Exclusive)
Fish oil supplements
Fish Oil Supplements Claim to Boost Heart Health — But Researchers Say the Benefits Are Overstated
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Scar on Her Neck
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Scar on Her Neck: ‘Had a Couple Herniated Discs Fixed’
Selena Gomez attends a screening of Apple's "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" presented by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of "Spirited" at Metrograph on November 30, 2022 in New York City
Selena Gomez Reveals She Broke Her Hand and Had Surgery After Releasing New Song 'Single Soon'
Halle Berry Says She's 'Aging, But Going Down Fighting"
Halle Berry Opens Up About Aging, And Says She's 'Going Down Fighting'