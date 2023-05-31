Céline Dion's Health Struggles Are 'Heartbreaking' but She Finds 'Light' in Her Sons: Sources (Exclusive)

"She has not given up at all," a music source tells PEOPLE of the singer

By
Published on May 31, 2023 11:15 AM
Celine Dion with her kids
Céline Dion with her sons. Photo:

Celine Dion Instagram

Céline Dion is finding light in her sons as she navigates her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, a source tells PEOPLE that the Canadian singer — who recently canceled her concert dates through April 2024 — is "doing everything she can" to get back onstage.

“It’s heartbreaking that she has had to cancel touring but she is suffering mobility and other issues from the disease disrupting her daily life," a music source tells PEOPLE exclusively of Dion, 55.

“She is doing everything she can while working with doctors because she wants to perform,” the source continues. “She has not given up at all. She is hoping to get all of the issues with this disease under control so she can sing again."

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 02: Celine Dion attends the premiere of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast" at El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)
Céline Dion.

Todd Williamson/Getty

The source adds that "singing is her life" and she "loves her audiences": "Seeing this happen is upsetting to her and to everyone around her.”

Another source tells PEOPLE that as she works on her health, her three sons René-Charles, 22, and 12-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, are a source of joy.

“Her main focuses are always her sons and performing. She is the most selfless and considerate person," says the insider. "Céline just loves her boys so much. They are amazing. They give her all the support and love that she needs."

"They are her light right now," adds the insider.

Dion announced the show cancellations on Thursday and said that she was  "unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder" of her tour after her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE that she's "focusing on her health" and "she couldn’t keep postponing shows — it wasn’t fair to the fans.”

The power ballad queen previously revealed she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms, back in December. At the time, she said in an Instagram video that it forced her to postpone and cancel a few upcoming shows.

JUNE 29: Singer Celine Dion performs on the stage in concert at Cotai Strip Cotai Arena on June 29, 2018 in Macau, China. (Photo by VCG)
Celine Dion.

VCG/getty

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," she wrote.

The Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation notes that Dion's condition affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord. It can leave patients "disabled, wheelchair-bound or bed-ridden, unable to work and care for themselves," per the foundation, which adds that the neurological disease with autoimmune features can include "hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, chronic anxiety," and muscle spasms "so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones."

For more on Céline Dion, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Related Articles
Matthew Lawrence (L) and Chilli Thomas attend as Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence with their Female Creatives and Talent at the +Play Partner House on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Calls Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence 'Best Kisser Ever': He's 'Perfect'
Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Taylor Swift After Attending Her Concert With Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
Drew Barrymore Raves About Taylor Swift After Attending Tour with Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
POST MALONE, BottleRock 2023
All the Best Performances and Portraits from BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 (Exclusive)
Joe Trohman
Joe Trohman Says He's 'Officially Back' in Fall Out Boy — and Will Tour! — After Mental Health Leave
MEGAN THEE STALLION AND NEW BOYFRIEND Romelu Lukaku
Megan Thee Stallion Attends Wedding with Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors
bob mackie; tina turner
Tina Turner Grabbed 'Another Butterfinger' After Being Told She Lost Weight, Recalls Bob Mackie (Exclusive)
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Plays Bartender During Surprise Appearance at Atlanta Brewery: 'Beers on Me!'
dogstar. guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves' Rock Band Dogstar Reunites Onstage for the First Time in 20 Years
tina turner people cover
Tina Turner Wasn't 'Scared of Death' After 'Wonderful Last Part of Life,' Says Longtime Friend (Exclusive)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: PP Arnold performs on stage at Islington Assembly Hall on October 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
Tina Turner's Singer PP Arnold Remembers Her 'Guardian Angel': 'She Rescued Me' (Exclusive)
Celine Dion
Why Céline Dion Really Canceled Her Shows: 'The Goal Is to Tour Again For Sure,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry Thirsts Over Shirtless Fiancé Orlando Bloom: 'Hawwt Diggityyyy Dawwg'
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey Asks Fans 'Can You Find My Vape on Stage?' During Brazil Music Festival Performance
Matt Healy of The 1975 headlines Radio 1 Stage during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023
Matty Healy Seemingly References Taylor Swift Romance Rumors During UK Festival: 'Is It Sincere?'
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Ricky Martin Strips Down to Just a Towel for Sexy Post: 'I'm Feeling Good'
Halle Bailey Shares Sweet Video of Herself Kissing Boyfriend DDG Amid The Little Mermaid's Release: Watch
Halle Bailey Shares Sweet Video Kissing Boyfriend DDG amid 'The Little Mermaid' Release: Watch