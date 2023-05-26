Céline Dion Cancels All Concerts Scheduled Through April 2024 After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis

"I'm not giving up," said the legendary singer, who announced her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in December

Published on May 26, 2023 09:32 AM
Celine Dion attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France
Celine Dion. Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Céline Dion has canceled all her scheduled tour dates through April 2024.

The singer, 55, announced the news on Twitter Friday, sharing a statement that said she is “unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour” after her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis.

“As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard on her recovery,” the statement continued.

“We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now," the statement added. “Celine’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.

A statement on the star’s website confirmed all tickets will be refunded. 

Alongside the statement, which confirmed she is canceling 42 dates in total of her Courage World Tour, Dion wrote that while she is heartbroken, she’s “not giving up.”

"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage... I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” – Celine xx,” she wrote on Twitter. 

In December, Dion revealed that she’d been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms. Sharing the news in an Instagram clip, Dion said at the time that her condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," she wrote in the caption of the post at the time.

Celine Dion rehearses for the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Celine Dion.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty 

For the European leg of the tour, Dion was set to take to the stage in Amsterdam in August, before finishing up in London in April 2024. 

She previously performed 52 shows across North America for the tour, which was halted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

