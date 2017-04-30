Zayn Malik Is 'Fine' but Wheelchair-bound After Injuring His Foot

Zayn Malik is not letting an injury interfere with a weekend visit to girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s apartment.

The “Still Got Time” singer, 24, used a wheelchair in New York on Saturday to keep off his injured, shoeless foot. Wearing a graphic tee, his light jeans were also yanked up, revealing his prominent leg tattoos, including the Incredible Hulk.

“Zayn injured his foot but is fine,” Malik’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Malik had recently revealed the cute nicknames he calls his supermodel girlfriend, who turned 22 last week.

“I call her Gee, she calls me Zee,” Malik revealed to The Sunday Times Style. “There’s some other nicknames too, but I’ll keep those private.” (We found out last week, thanks to Gigi’s video interview of “Zee,” that the two are also wont to call each other “baby.”)

He also spoke about a foiled plot he cooked up to surprise his beloved while she was in Paris for Fashion Week.

“She didn’t know I was coming,” he said. “I went up to the suite to knock on the door…But my number had changed to European on her phone, so it wasn’t much of a surprise in the end. She played along with it, though.”