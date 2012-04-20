10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"You're a little bigger than most of the girls I've done this to."
– Zac Efron, to the "Guillermo" stand-in he had to undress in a bra-unhooking contest, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"Twitter should ban my mother."
– Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean, after her estranged mom Courtney Love falsely accused the late rocker's former bandmate Dave Grohl of hitting on Frances, on Twitter
"The law says you cannot touch, but I see a lot of lawbreakers up in this house."
– Matthew McConaughey, in his role as a male strip club owner in the new movie Magic Mike
"I put on around 70 lbs., but if you look at photos of me when I was pregnant, you'd say, 'Wow, she gained 9,000 pounds!'"
– Mariah Carey, showing off her post-twins body, in Shape
"Like legs behind the head kind of action."
– Girls creator and star Lena Dunham, on the new HBO show's rather uncomfortable sex scenes, to PEOPLE
"The girl behind the counter asked if I had ever seen a television show called The Office."
– Jenna Fischer, recalling her last fan encounter, to PEOPLE
"I'm going to stop shaving, too. "
– Carrie Underwood, humoring herself with retaliation for NHL husband Mike Fisher's playoff beard, to PEOPLE
"Usually, it's guys on my list, but Gisele is just so perfect in every way."
– Brooklyn Decker, naming Gisele Bündchen as her No. 1 on her top five crush list, to GQ
"Do you like it when he's rough?"
– Barbara Walters, to co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck on her relationship with husband Tim while discussing 50 Shades of Grey, on The View
"Yes, it's confirmed."
– Brad Pitt's manager Cynthia Pett-Dante, on the actor's engagement to longtime love Angelina Jolie, to PEOPLE
