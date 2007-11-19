Your Most Amazing Photos of the Year

Jenn McBride of Fort Lewis, Wash., writes: "My daughter, Grace, and I were picking up my husband (her daddy) in Chicago Jan. 7 for his RampR from Iraq. It just so happened that it was also Grace's 2nd birthday. It had been 7 months since we last saw him and she was so excited. She has a tear on her left cheek because she got upset when I told her we had to wait just a little bit longer!"