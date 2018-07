12 Celeb Pairs Who Got Engaged at a Young Age — and Whether or Not They Made Their Love Last

They were on in 2016, off for a while, then back on in a big way in 2018: after just a few weeks in the public eye, PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in July 2018. Bieber is 24, while Baldwin is 21.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”