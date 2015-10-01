You'll Never Guess Who Told Emily Blunt to Cancel Nude Scene in Sicario (Hint: It Wasn't a Person!)

Emily Blunt knows when to listen to her body.

While discussing a potential nude scene for her upcoming film Sicario, Blunt followed the advice of a rather unexpected source: her breasts.

“[A nude scene] was in there originally but it came out because we didn’t agree with it,” Blunt said in an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show. Flabbergasted by the thought of someone telling Blunt not to go nude, he pressed the actress on who she meant by “we.”

“My tits,” she responded. “[They said] ‘we’re not doing it.’ ”

But the decision to cut the scene wasn’t entirely up to her breasts. “Benicio [Del Toro] backed me up,” Blunt continued. “It was a scene between he and I.”

While Blunt was open about discussing the possibility of going nude, the actress, 32, was not so forthcoming when asked about ex-boyfriend Michael Buble‘s alleged infidelity during their relationship.

“I don’t know, it’s complicated,” admitted Blunt who dated the singer from 2005 to 2008. “I never want to talk about it. I can’t do it.”

She added she “had a good time” during their three-year relationship, and that she still cares for the singer’s family.

“I loved his family,” Blunt said before clarifying, “I love his family. I still do.”

