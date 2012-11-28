You'll Never Guess Who Joined Robert Pattinson for Drinks

With his Twilight duties behind him, Robert Pattinson enjoyed a night out with a male pal on Tuesday. The two met up at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont, where Pattinson grabbed a table and sipped on a Stella.

Not long after their arrival, though, the men were joined by a group of friends – including singer M.I.A., who capped off her signature eclectic look with an oversized hat.

Pattinson, in a jacket (but not his usual baseball cap), “looked happy and relaxed,” a source tells PEOPLE. Though he frequently left his pals for breaks on the smoking patio, “he only paid attention to his guy friends, laughing and letting loose a little bit,” the source continues. After about an hour, the whole party said goodbye and left the venue. – Jennifer Garcia

