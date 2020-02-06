Yes, You Can Actually Text These Celebs Right Now (& We Have Their Numbers!)

Pssst, you can text us too at 212-479-1704 for an all-access pass to red carpets, fun scoop on your favorite stars, exclusive photos and videos, royals news and way more

By Carly Breit Updated August 06, 2020 04:25 PM

1 of 31

PEOPLE: 212-479-1704

Credit: Francois Durand/Getty

We want to hear from you! You can text PEOPLE to keep up on all the latest from your favorite stars — plus behind-the-scenes scoop from the red carpet, exclusive photos and videos, royals news and way more.

Text Us Now: 212-479-1704

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 31

Olivia Wilde: 917-540-3375

Credit: Araya Diaz/Getty

"Why do you want them to text you, Olivia, why do you want that?" Wilde joked when sharing her number on Instagram. "Well thank you for asking! It's just that I want to get to know you and I might have some questions cause ... I need some answers."

Text Her Now: 917-540-3375

3 of 31

Reese Witherspoon: 615-235-5390

The actress gave out her phone number to fans after looking for new ways to connect. She promised not to "flood your inbox with pictures of my dog" — but we wouldn't be upset if she did! 

Text Her Now: 615-235-5390

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 31

John Legend: 310-300-1971

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Now you won't be lying when you tell your friends you're texting the Sexiest Man Alive.

Text Him Now: 310-300-1971

Advertisement

5 of 31

Cara Delevingne: (310) 421-0894

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hit up the model, actress and activist to chat about fashion, beauty or mental health advocacy (just three of her passions!) anytime. 

Text Her Now: (310) 421-0894

6 of 31

Vanessa Hudgens: (310) 388-8308

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

What time is it? Time to text the High School Musical star. She's down to talk to fans about everything from her upcoming films to voting to interior design projects. 

Text Her Now: (310) 388-8308

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 31

Noah Centineo: (561) 220-0860

Credit: Virisa Yong/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Make like Lara Jean Covey and send a message to the real Peter Kavinsky. You don't even need pretty stationary, a stamp or a pesky little sister to be able to confess your crush on him. (It's okay — we all have one.)  

Text Him Now: (561) 220-0860

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 31

Liza Koshy: (713) 903-3192

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"Desperate times call for this desperate texter," the YouTuber wrote on Instagram, asking fans to hit up her phone. 

Text Her Now: (713) 903-3192

Advertisement

9 of 31

David Dobrik: (847) 250-9391

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

You'll never miss a hilarious moment from the Vlog Squad when you get to text the fearless leader himself. 

Text Him Now: (847) 250-9391

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 31

Post Malone: (817) 270-6440

Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty

Keep up with the face-tatted musician — and all of his socially distant virtual sets — right from your phone. 

Text Him Now: (817) 270-6440

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 31

Jonas Brothers: 323-880-0945

Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Happiness truly begins when you learn that you can actually text Nick, Joe and Kevin, just like you dreamed about when you had a flip phone.

Text Them Now: 323-880-0945

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 31

Amy Schumer: 917-970-9333

Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

The comedian and new mom is having vulnerable, important conversations with her fans via text. Back in January, Schumer asked women who have undergone in vitro fertilization (IVF) to text her about their own experiences after opening up to her Instagram followers on feeling "really run down and emotional" about the treatment. "Your stories helped me more than you can imagine," she later wrote in another post.

Text Her Now: 917-970-9333

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 31

Jennifer Lopez: 305-690-0379

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chat with the woman, the myth, the legend, and never miss a beat about her exciting upcoming projects.

Text Her Now: 305-690-0379

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 31

Alex Rodriguez: 305-690-0485

Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images

The former MLB star and business mogul is ready to connect. Sports fans (and J.Lo and A-Rod shippers), get to texting!

Text Him Now: 305-690-0485

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 31

Ashton Kutcher: 319-519-0576

Credit: J. Merritt/Getty

The actor and entrepreneur promised fans who text him that he'd share "the unedited latest and greatest in my world." We're in!

Text Him Now: 319-519-0576

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 31

Kerry Washington: 718-400-7118

Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty

Need to chat with Washington about how much you miss Scandal and her other exciting projects? It's handled.

Text Her Now: 718-400-7118

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 31

Hugh Jackman: 212-596-7998

Credit: Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Staying in touch with 2008's Sexiest Man Alive (and, perhaps, his adorable pups) has never been easier.

Text Him Now: 212-596-7998

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 31

Mandy Moore: 323-218-7571

Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Need someone to text for emotional support on Tuesday nights after crying during This Is Us? How about Rebecca herself!

Text Her Now: 323-218-7571

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 31

Diddy: 917-746-1444

Credit: Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

"When I'm in your city, I'll be able to hit you directly," the rapper said on IGTV. "Also, I will be talking to people, accepting résumés and giving information for parties." If you're interested in that, plus "unique" content Diddy will only share with those who text him, shoot him a message.

Text Him Now: 917-746-1444

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 31

Ava DuVernay: 310-299-9118

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The When They See Us creator gave out her number "to keep in touch with folks without having to go through social media all the time." Send her a message if you want to get a dose of inspiration from the filmmaker right at your fingertips.

Text Her Now: 310-299-9118

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 31

Brad Paisley: 615-235-5921

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

The country star isn't just sharing updates about his music and upcoming shows — he's sending selfies, birthday videos and answering burning questions (like what his favorite beer is) with fans who text him.

Text Him Now: 615-235-5921

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 31

Jared Leto: 213-335-2223

Credit: Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

With Leto in your contacts list, you never know what you're gonna get.

Text Him Now: 213-335-2223

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 31

James Charles: 310-905-8746

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Staying in touch with the YouTube beauty guru has never been easier. And you can expect some seriously useful makeup tips, whether you're a total newbie or an all-star artist.

Text Him Now: 310-905 8746

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 31

Julianne Hough: 801-509-5591

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The star is psyched to give out her digits and chat with fans "one-to-one" in a more intimate way than on social media.

Text Her Now: 801-509-5591

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 31

Paul McCartney: 212-313-9547

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

Yep, you could get a text from McCartney. Nope, we're not kidding.

Text Him Now: 212-313-9547

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 31

Sophia Bush: 213-205-3777

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

If you always thought you'd be best friends with Brooke Davis from One Tree Hill, here's your chance to be text pen pals with the actress who played her.

Text Her Now: 213-205-3777

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 31

Ryan Seacrest: 310-235-3922

Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Seacrest told fans he was looking to stay more connected, and texting was the perfect way. Oh, and he even hinted at some free ticket hookups for some of those who join his contacts list.

Text Him Now: 310-235-3922

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 31

Ian Somerhalder: 310-953-3314

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The Vampire Diaries star told fans on Instagram that he was "shying away from social media a bit" and connecting with fans via text instead.

Text Him Now: 310-953-3314

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 31

Nikki Reed: 310-929-6483

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The writer, actress and photographer is now just a text away.

Text Her Now: 310-929-6483

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 31

Colton Underwood: 310-299-9264

Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Missing the former Bachelor on your screen every Monday? You're in luck! 

Text Him Now: 310-299-9264

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 31

Ellen DeGeneres: 310-455-8858

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Here's your chance to keep up with the comedian. (She may or may not appreciate a good dance GIF.)

Text Her Now: 310-455-8858

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Carly Breit