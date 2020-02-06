Yes, You Can Actually Text These Celebs Right Now (& We Have Their Numbers!)
Olivia Wilde: 917-540-3375
"Why do you want them to text you, Olivia, why do you want that?" Wilde joked when sharing her number on Instagram. "Well thank you for asking! It's just that I want to get to know you and I might have some questions cause ... I need some answers."
Reese Witherspoon: 615-235-5390
The actress gave out her phone number to fans after looking for new ways to connect. She promised not to "flood your inbox with pictures of my dog" — but we wouldn't be upset if she did!
John Legend: 310-300-1971
Now you won't be lying when you tell your friends you're texting the Sexiest Man Alive.
Cara Delevingne: (310) 421-0894
Hit up the model, actress and activist to chat about fashion, beauty or mental health advocacy (just three of her passions!) anytime.
Vanessa Hudgens: (310) 388-8308
What time is it? Time to text the High School Musical star. She's down to talk to fans about everything from her upcoming films to voting to interior design projects.
Noah Centineo: (561) 220-0860
Make like Lara Jean Covey and send a message to the real Peter Kavinsky. You don't even need pretty stationary, a stamp or a pesky little sister to be able to confess your crush on him. (It's okay — we all have one.)
Liza Koshy: (713) 903-3192
"Desperate times call for this desperate texter," the YouTuber wrote on Instagram, asking fans to hit up her phone.
David Dobrik: (847) 250-9391
You'll never miss a hilarious moment from the Vlog Squad when you get to text the fearless leader himself.
Post Malone: (817) 270-6440
Keep up with the face-tatted musician — and all of his socially distant virtual sets — right from your phone.
Jonas Brothers: 323-880-0945
Happiness truly begins when you learn that you can actually text Nick, Joe and Kevin, just like you dreamed about when you had a flip phone.
Amy Schumer: 917-970-9333
The comedian and new mom is having vulnerable, important conversations with her fans via text. Back in January, Schumer asked women who have undergone in vitro fertilization (IVF) to text her about their own experiences after opening up to her Instagram followers on feeling "really run down and emotional" about the treatment. "Your stories helped me more than you can imagine," she later wrote in another post.
Jennifer Lopez: 305-690-0379
Chat with the woman, the myth, the legend, and never miss a beat about her exciting upcoming projects.
Alex Rodriguez: 305-690-0485
The former MLB star and business mogul is ready to connect. Sports fans (and J.Lo and A-Rod shippers), get to texting!
Ashton Kutcher: 319-519-0576
The actor and entrepreneur promised fans who text him that he'd share "the unedited latest and greatest in my world." We're in!
Kerry Washington: 718-400-7118
Need to chat with Washington about how much you miss Scandal and her other exciting projects? It's handled.
Hugh Jackman: 212-596-7998
Staying in touch with 2008's Sexiest Man Alive (and, perhaps, his adorable pups) has never been easier.
Mandy Moore: 323-218-7571
Need someone to text for emotional support on Tuesday nights after crying during This Is Us? How about Rebecca herself!
Diddy: 917-746-1444
"When I'm in your city, I'll be able to hit you directly," the rapper said on IGTV. "Also, I will be talking to people, accepting résumés and giving information for parties." If you're interested in that, plus "unique" content Diddy will only share with those who text him, shoot him a message.
Ava DuVernay: 310-299-9118
The When They See Us creator gave out her number "to keep in touch with folks without having to go through social media all the time." Send her a message if you want to get a dose of inspiration from the filmmaker right at your fingertips.
Brad Paisley: 615-235-5921
The country star isn't just sharing updates about his music and upcoming shows — he's sending selfies, birthday videos and answering burning questions (like what his favorite beer is) with fans who text him.
Jared Leto: 213-335-2223
With Leto in your contacts list, you never know what you're gonna get.
James Charles: 310-905-8746
Staying in touch with the YouTube beauty guru has never been easier. And you can expect some seriously useful makeup tips, whether you're a total newbie or an all-star artist.
Julianne Hough: 801-509-5591
The star is psyched to give out her digits and chat with fans "one-to-one" in a more intimate way than on social media.
Paul McCartney: 212-313-9547
Yep, you could get a text from McCartney. Nope, we're not kidding.
Sophia Bush: 213-205-3777
If you always thought you'd be best friends with Brooke Davis from One Tree Hill, here's your chance to be text pen pals with the actress who played her.
Ryan Seacrest: 310-235-3922
Seacrest told fans he was looking to stay more connected, and texting was the perfect way. Oh, and he even hinted at some free ticket hookups for some of those who join his contacts list.
Ian Somerhalder: 310-953-3314
The Vampire Diaries star told fans on Instagram that he was "shying away from social media a bit" and connecting with fans via text instead.
Nikki Reed: 310-929-6483
The writer, actress and photographer is now just a text away.
Colton Underwood: 310-299-9264
Missing the former Bachelor on your screen every Monday? You're in luck!
Ellen DeGeneres: 310-455-8858
Here's your chance to keep up with the comedian. (She may or may not appreciate a good dance GIF.)