These Women Martial Artists Deserve Their Own Movie Franchise (VIDEO)

People Staff
November 13, 2014 12:45 PM

Paging Michael Bay.

Chinese martial art wushu has all kinds of famous practitioners on the silver screen – Jet Li and Wesley Snipes among them – but these two women at the 10th World Wushu Championships are taking the ancient sport to a new level.

The video of the pair’s routine (an exhibition called “duilian,” which involves a weapon-wielding opponent taking on an unarmed one) has gotten a surge of online traffic this week, despite dating back to 2009.

It’s easy to see why, though. Watching the pair’s occasionally death-defying routine, we wonder why they haven’t been scooped up by Hollywood agents and signed to a multi-picture deal. We can’t recall ever seeing Channing Tatum dodge a spear like that.

