All things are possible through the love of Bacon

On July 24, Kevin Bacon played a show with his band, the Bacon Brothers, at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. Rena Anne Toon was also in attendance. She was dressed as a slice of bacon.

You can probably guess how this story ends.

Bacon invited Toon onstage for the band’s encore, later Tweeting, “If [you’re] gonna come to a show on a sizzling hot day dressed as bacon then you gotta come on stage for the encore.”

Toon was thrilled about the incident – she signed up for Twitter only when she found out Bacon was inquiring about her.