"The happy song makes me HAPPY," Courtney Ann Sanford wrote on the social media site one minute before a fatal crash in North Carolina

Woman Dies in Car Crash While Posting to Facebook About Pharrell's Song 'Happy'

A woman, who police say was posting selfies and a Facebook status while driving, died after crashing into a truck on a North Carolina highway.

Courtney Ann Sanford, 32, got into the fatal wreck Thursday morning in High Point, N.C., according to My Fox 8.

Investigators have determined that Sanford wrote a Facebook status from her cell phone about “Happy” by Pharrell Williams a minute before they received a 911 call.

“The happy song makes me HAPPY,” her post reportedly read.

Her car crossed the road’s median and slammed into the truck, catching on fire. The truck hit a tree, but its 73-year-old driver was uninjured, My Fox 8 reports.